Carbon Black Market was Valued at US$17.4 Bn in 2018 and it is Expected to Reach US$23.6 Bn by 2025 : Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tremendous efforts of the chemical research have boded well for the growth of the global carbon black market. Carbon black is used in extensive applications across a range of industries. For this reason, research and exploration activities pertaining to the potential uses of carbon compounds are continuously underway. The properties and features of carbon black can be controlled by modulating the combustion of oil and gas during the production process.



Fairfield Market Research finds that the global carbon black market would be worth US$23.6 Bn by 2025, growing from a value of US$17.4 Bn in 2018. The CAGR of the global carbon black market for the forecast period between 2021 and 2025 is tabulated at 6.5%.

For More Industry Insight, Request For PDF Sample Copy: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-black-market/request-sample

Key Highlights of Global Carbon Black Market:

Specialty black to register CAGR of 8.6% in terms of value between 2021 and 2025 as demand for electric vehicles accelerates

The tire market remains the largest consumer of carbon black as tire production reaches 2.6 Bn units by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% between 2021 and 2025.

Asia Pacific carbon black market to register a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2025



Use of Carbon Black for Rubber Reinforcement at the Heart of Market Growth

As the industrial applications of natural and synthetic rubbers grow, the need for reinforcing them for better tear resistance, tensile strength, and abrasion resistance has also increased. The effectiveness of carbon black in reinforcing cross-linked rubber has played a crucial role in driving sales across the global market. The emerging applications of rubber in the automobile industry shall play an obscure role in propelling demand within the global carbon black market.

Asia Pacific to Witness Paced Growth in Carbon Black Consumption

China leads the Asia Pacific carbon black market with a 40% share. As automotive industry revives, the country is expected to be at the forefront of the consumption of carbon black. Production of light commercial vehicles and electric vehicles will drive this regional market. Europe is also poised to show a good growth rate as demand for rubber MRG carbon black remains steady.

Some of the prominent manufacturers of carbon black include Evonik Degussa GmbH, Alexandria Carbon Black Company SAE, Cancarb Limited, Cabot Corporation, China Synthetic Rubber Corporation, Continental Carbon Company, Columbian Chemicals Company.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Request Customization of Report: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/carbon-black-market/request-customization

REPORT SCOPE & SEGMENTATION:

REPORT FEATURES DETAILS Product Coverage Rubber Carbon Black

MGR

Specialty Black Application Coverage Tires

Rubber Goods

Plastics

Inks & Toners

Batteries

Paints & Coatings

Misc. (Wires & Cables, Consumer Goods, etc.) Geographic Coverage North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa Leading Companies Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Orion Engineered Carbons

Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon

Tokai Carbon

CSRC Group

Phillips Carbon Black Ltd

OMSK Carbon

JSC

Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited Report Highlights Market Estimates and Forecast, Market Dynamics, Industry Trends, Competition Landscape, Product-, Application-, Region-, Country-wise Trends & Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis (Demand and Supply Chain), Key Trends

Detailed Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Carbon Black Market Snapshot

1.2. Future Projections

1.3. Key Market Trends

1.4. Analyst Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Definitions and Segmentations

2.2. Market Dynamics

2.3. Value Chain Analysis

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.5. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

2.6. Economic Overview

3. Production Output and Trade Statistics

4. Price Trends Analysis and Future Projects, 2017 - 2025

5. Global Carbon Black Market Outlook, 2017 – 2025

.

.

11. Competitive Landscape



11.1. Product vs Application Heatmap

11.2. Carbon Black Market Structure

11.3. Company Market Share Analysis, 2019

11.4. Technological Developments

11.5. Company Profiles

11.5.1. Cabot Corporation

11.5.2. Birla Carbon

11.5.3. Orion Engineered Carbons

11.5.4. Jiangxi Black Cat Carbon

11.5.5. Tokai Carbon

11.5.6. CSRC Group

11.5.7. Phillips Carbon Black Ltd.

11.5.9. JSC

11.5.10. Asahi Carbon Co. Ltd.

11.5.11. Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

TOC Continued..!!!

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com