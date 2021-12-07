Multiplex Assay Market Exhaustive Analysis with USD $ 123.1 Million, Highest CAGR till 2026

Multiplex Assay Market

Significant increase in R&D pertaining to the development of novel drugs and biomarkers across the globe supplements the market growth for multiplex assays.

Multiplex Assay Market by Type (Nucleic Acid-Based Multiplex Assays, Protein-Based Multiplex Assays, and Others), Product (Multiplex Assay Reagents & Consumables, Multiplex Assay Accessories)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global multiplex assay market was pegged at $73.2 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $123.1 million by 2026, registering the fastest CAGR 6.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in R&D activities & governmental funding, increase in adoption of multiplex assay to reduce operation costs, and surge in adoption of personalized medicines have boosted the growth of the global multiplex assay market. However, lack of skilled labor and healthcare professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, untapped potential in the emerging economies is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Multiplex assays are techniques in which multiple analytes are analyzed simultaneously, and hence are economical and easily controlled in any sample assay. These assays enable extraction of more data from a sample at the same time as compared to single-plex assays. The major factors which drive the growth of market include increase in R&D activities for the detection biomarkers for various diseases & treatment options of diseases, rise in adoption of personalized medicines for increasing safety & efficacy of therapies, and benefits such as lower operational cost & reduced labor.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Luminex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abcam PLC, Seegene Inc., Meso Scale Diagnostics LLC, and Randox Laboratories Ltd.

The other players (not included in the report) include Merck, Agilent Technologies, Quanterix, and Olink.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.

2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.

3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.

The global multiplex assay market is divided into type, product, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into nucleic acid-based multiplex assays, protein-based multiplex assays, and others. The protein-based multiplex assays segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than three-fourths of the market. However, the nucleic acid-based multiplex assays segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of product, the market is bifurcated into multiplex assay reagents & consumables, multiplex assay accessories & instruments, and multiplex assay software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the instruments & accessories segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

✦The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Multiplex Assay Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

✦It offers Multiplex Assay Market analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.

✦A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

✦The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Multiplex Assay Market growth.

"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

