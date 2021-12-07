Dialyzer Market is Generating Revenue of $4.52 Billion by 2025, at CAGR 6.2% Growth Rate

Dialyzer Industry

Significant rise in the prevalence of end stage renal disease (ESRD) across the globe supplement the market growth for dialyzer.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dialyzer market was valued at $2,810 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $4,529 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2 % from 2018 to 2025. North America was the highest revenue contributor in 2017 and is expected to remain the same throughout the forecast period. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

The function of the kidneys is to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood. The process is carried out with the help of dialyzer (hemodialysis) when the kidneys do not function normally. Thereby, a dialyzer is also known as artificial kidney. Waste products, such as urea and creatinine are removed from the blood with the help of artificial and natural semipermeable membranes.

Increase in the number of ESRD patients, rise in incidence of diabetes and hypertension, and surge in funding for improved dialysis products and services drive the growth of the dialyzer market. Moreover, owing to lack of matching donors, dialysis is preferred over kidney transplant, which is expected to further fuel market growth. However, risks and complications associated with dialysis, and product recall are expected to hamper market growth.

Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment was the highest contributor toward market growth in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that more permeable membrane of a high-flux dialyzer allows much faster removal of fluid and is thereby more preferably used as for hemodialysis.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2017, owing to highly advanced healthcare infrastructure and new product launches by the key players. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the increase in awareness among healthcare professional regarding use of home dialyzer for the treatment of kidney failure related diseases.

The Major Key Players Are:

Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Browndove Healthcare (P) Ltd., Bain Medical Equipment, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., NIKKISO CO., LTD., Medtronic Plc. (Bellco), Jihua Medical Apparatus & Instruments Co., Ltd., Allmed Medical Care Holdings Limited, Weigao group, Farmasol, China Chengdu Wesley Biotech Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Medica Group, JMS Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Lengthen Life Science and Technology Co., Ltd., Medivators, Inc., and Dialifegroup

Key Findings of the Dialyzer Market:

• Based on type, the high-flux dialyzer segment accounted for nearly half share of the dialyzer industry in 2017.

• The home dialyzer segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

• Based on region, North America accounted for a major share of the global dialyzer market in 2017.

• Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest rate in the dialyzer market during the analysis period, followed by LAMEA.

