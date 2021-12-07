Escalating Tire Industry to Augment Well for the Growth of Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market: States Fact.MR
With a mounting number of road fatalities and accidents across the world, concerns about vehicle safety and drivers’ safety are increasing among consumers. This is leading to an increasing number of consumers paying more attention towards the regular maintenance of their vehicles.
Eventually, awareness about the benefits of making use of nitrogen as an inflation gas is increasing among consumers, which is ultimately boosting demand for nitrogen tire inflators across various end-users. Benefits of adopting nitrogen tire inflators include higher fuel economy, lower rolling resistance, and lower inflation pressure loss rates (IPLR), which can increase the service life of new vehicles efficiently.
The Market Research Survey of Nitrogen Tire Inflators by "Fact.MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider" highlights the key reasons behind increasing demand and growth. Sales Outlook of Nitrogen Tire Inflators as per the Market Research Survey is fairly positive and expected to register higher market growth during forecast period 2021 -2031.
Growth of the Tire Industry to Influence the Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market
Post the great recession, the automotive industry has witnessed some positive changes with the growing production and sales of automobiles. Increasing demand for personal cars and other types of automobiles is creating ample of opportunities for tire manufacturers for realizing production efficiencies and automotive safety. Capitalizing on the increasing automotive production, tire manufacturers in the world are investing in technologies to improve performance parameters of tires they manufacture.
Also, increasing concerns about drivers’ safety are encouraging manufacturers to make improvements in various factors such as traction of tires and wear resistance. Growing automotive demand in Europe is influencing the developments of the Europe tire industry. It accounted for the imports of worth € 10.9 billion and exports of worth € 10.2 billion in 2016.
Increasing trends of maintaining fuel efficiency of automobiles are leading the focus of consumers towards the efficiency and inflation pressure of tires. Owing to the considerable benefits of nitrogen tire inflation, the nitrogen tire inflators market is expected to witness healthy growth in the upcoming years. Also, as tire inflated with nitrogen exhibit more traction and help to get more mileage per petrol tank.
Technological Advancements to Trigger the Trend of Product Innovation in Nitrogen Tire Inflators Market
As various technologies such as RFID (radio-frequency identification) and sensors are shaping the tire industry, the nitrogen tire inflators market is witnessing the adoption of advanced technologies. Innovative trends in the tire industry, such as the emergence of tubeless tires, are making a significant impact on the manufacturing strategies of market players in the nitrogen tire inflators market. MilKit, a leading tire manufacturing company, recently launched a portable tire inflator for tubeless tires, which are cheaper than air compressors. Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation, another market player in the nitrogen tire inflators market, introduced a cordless tire inflator that can deliver faster, easier, and more accurate inflation. PCL, a leading manufacturer in the nitrogen tire inflators market, introduced a nitrogen generator with built-in inflator using the digital inflation technology. The company states that this generator and inflator unit can automatically inflate around four tires at the same time. The innovative products introduced in the nitrogen tire inflators market are likely to be influenced by the recent advancements in technologies.
