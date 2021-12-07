Gov. Wolf: Global Company Roquette to Open State-of-the-Art Facility in Montgomery County, Create New, High-Skilled Jobs

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and a leading provider of naturally-derived pharmaceutical excipients, has chosen Pennsylvania as the location of its new pharmaceutical solutions headquarters and innovation center, creating 30 new, high-skilled jobs.

“Roquette’s decision to locate their pharmaceutical solutions headquarters and innovation center in the commonwealth speaks volumes about our global appeal,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pharmaceutical companies choose to locate or expand here because they recognize the mature life sciences ecosystem that is available to them in Pennsylvania. I’m very pleased to welcome Roquette to our commonwealth, where companies develop innovative products and services for their customers and make exciting advances in the life sciences.”

Roquette is establishing a new, joint Research & Development Lab and regional headquarters center at 727 Norristown Road in Lower Gwynedd Township, Montgomery County. The 23,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art facility, which will serve as an innovation hub for the company’s team members across the globe, is expected to open in Summer 2022.

“We’re proud to play a role in the advancement of treatments that help improve, sustain and save lives – and this Innovation Center is the next step in providing an even greater level of support to customers looking to push the boundaries of R&D and progress new product developments to market quickly,” said Paul Smaltz, Vice President of Pharmaceutical Solutions at Roquette. “As an important hub for innovation in the U.S., Pennsylvania is the ideal location to enable us to collaborate more effectively with our partners and help address important future nutrition and health challenges with next-level, premium solutions.”

The company received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $150,000 Pennsylvania First grant and was encouraged to apply for the department’s Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit Assignment Program. Roquette has committed to creating 30 new, full-time jobs over the next three years, including 20 highly skilled scientists. The project is supported by an initial capital investment in the facility of $8.7 million, which is expected to reach over $25 million.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Roquette is a global leader in plant-based ingredients, a pioneer of plant proteins and a leading provider of pharmaceutical excipients. Founded in 1933, Roquette is a family-owned company that operates in more than 100 countries and employs 8,360 people worldwide.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.