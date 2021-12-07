Tennessee National Guard’s 208th Medical Company Deploys

SMYRNA, Tenn. – More than 50 members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 208th Medical Company (Area Support) deployed following a departure ceremony at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site, Dec. 6.

The 208th, which is based in Smyrna, is comprised of medical professionals covering a wide range of specialties to include combat medics, dentists, physicians, and behavioral health specialists.

“We have an excellent team of medical professionals,” said Maj. Heather Real, 208th Commander. “We’ve been blessed with incredible leaders and Soldiers and I’m very proud of all they have accomplished. I’m confident in everyone’s abilities as we head overseas.”

The 208th is deploying to five different countries in the Middle East supporting Operation Spartan Shield and Operation Inherent Resolve. Throughout the deployment, the Solders will be providing treatment to patients suffering from disease and injuries as well as initial resuscitation, stabilization, and advanced trauma life support.

“Our Soldiers have done an incredible job,” said Real. “We’ve trained for this deployment while staying actively engaged in the COVID-19 mission here in Tennessee; I’m confident in the abilities and professionalism of each Soldier.”

Over the last two years, the 208th played a key role in the state’s pandemic response and more than half of the unit served with the Tennessee National Guard’s COVID-19 medical task force.

“We’ve asked a lot of you, and you have answered the call over and over again,” said Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes, Tennessee’s Adjutant General. “The state of Tennessee is lucky to have you, and I speak on behalf of the entire command team when I say we have absolutely no worries that you will be successful in your mission.”

The unit will spend the next two weeks at Fort Hood, Texas, completing additional deployment training before heading to the Middle East.