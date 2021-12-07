Equine Healthcare Market To Grow Rapidly With CAGR Value of More than 10% During 2020-2030

Equine Healthcare Market

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the equine healthcare industry in a negative way similar to various other domestic industries.

Equine Healthcare Market by Product Type (Drug, Vaccines, & Medicated Feed Additives), Disease (Influenza, Tetanus, Equine Herpes Virus), & Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals)” — Allied Market Research

NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Equine Healthcare Market garnered $1.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $2.32 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Surge in prevalence of equine diseases and increase in animal health expenditure drive the growth of the global equine healthcare market. However, decline in the global equine population hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increase in demand for pet insurance presents new opportunities in the coming years.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀, 𝘀𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝘀

Thermo Fisher Scientific (Affymetrix), Elanco Animal Health (Bayer Animal Health), Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Land o Lakes(Purina Mills LLC), Equine Products UK Ltd, Merck & Co.(Merck Animal Health), Sanofi S.A. (Merial), Vetoquinol S.A., and Zoetis.

😷 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

✦Government regulations in many countries mandated the closedown of equine facilities to lower down the spread of the virus and reduce the risks of injury. However, many equine facilities opened post-lockdown.

✦The complete or partial closure of equine facilities led to losses in overall revenue and made it difficult for equine healthcare players to cover ongoing expenses. Rise in unemployment rates during the initial phase of the pandemic led to increased issues associated with equine welfare.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global equine healthcare market based on product type, disease, distribution channel, and region.

Based on product type, the drugs segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the vaccines segment is expected to register the largest CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2030.

