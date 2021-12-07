Industrial Robotics Market Quantitative Analysis, Current and Future Trends | At a CAGR of 9.4%

Industrial robotics market rapid growth in automation and reduction in taxes on refurbished goods have fueled the growth.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global industrial robotics market. The report offers an in-depth study of the global industrial robotics market coupled with the study of dynamic driving factors, constraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides a comprehensive analysis regarding leading market players and their business strategies to aid shareholders, new market entrants, and stakeholders and make informed business decisions.

In addition, the industrial robotics market report outlines upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends that provide vital information about manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

The industrial robotics Market report offers an in-depth study of the market on the basis of various prime parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global industrial robotics report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

Leading Players:

Daihen Corporation, Denso Corporation, Epson America, Inc., Fanuc Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KUKA Robotics Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and Universal Robotics.

The articulated robots segment accounted for $18,350 million in 2016 in the industrial robotics market, owing to increased usage of these robots in the emerging industries such as packaging and healthcare sectors. However, cylindrical robots and other types of robots, such as customized and refurbished robots, are expected to grow at a significant pace in the coming years, owing to their increased demand in the industrial sectors of the Asia-Pacific region. The cylindrical and others segments are estimated to grow at CAGRs of 11.0% and 11.6%, respectively, during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Global Industrial Robotics Market:

• Presently, the articulated robot segment dominates the industrial robotics market, and is expected to this trend throughout the forecast period.

• Automotive is the largest application segment in the present scenario, and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

• The food & beverages segment is expected to witness fastest growth rate in the near future.

• The material handling is the largest segment in the present scenario, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

• Asia-Pacific is the largest regional market in the world, followed by North America. It is expected to witness robust growth in the near future.

