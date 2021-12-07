DNA Sequencing Market Insights Ready to Pack Big Investors by 2030

DNA Sequencing Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "DNA Sequencing Market by Product, Application, Technology, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025,"the global DNA sequencing market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $25,470 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% from 2017 to 2025.

Technological advancements, increase in applications of DNA sequencing, rise in collaborations & partnerships, and rise in genome mapping programs drive the growth of the global DNA sequencing market. However, scarcity of skilled professionals and concerns related to standardization of DNA sequencing-based diagnostics hinder the market growth. On the other hand, acceptance of cloud computing as potential data management service along with untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

Based on product, the consumables segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018, holding more than half of the global DNA sequencing market. This segment is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. However, the platforms segment is expected to register at the highest CAGR of 22.0% from 2018 to 2025. The research also analyzes the services segment.

Based on application, the biomarkers and cancer segment contributed to the highest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market. However, the personalized medicine segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 26.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Based on technology, the sequencing by synthesis segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than one-fifth of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the pyro sequencing segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 27.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, North America held more than two-fifths of the global DNA sequencing market and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Siemens AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

