Blue Marble Geographics CEO Appointed to the Muskie School of Public Service Board of Visitors
Patrick Cunningham, Blue Marble Geographics President & CEO
Furthering its mission to guide the University of Southern Maine’s Muskie School of Public Service, the Board of Visitors welcomes Patrick Cunningham.
Cunningham's expertise in geospatial technologies will be an asset to our community, and we look forward to developing new training and experiential opportunities for our students with his assistance."HALLOWELL, ME, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blue Marble Geographics' CEO Patrick Cunningham (bluemarblegeo.com) was recently appointed to the University of Southern Maine's Muskie School of Public Service Board of Visitors (https://usm.maine.edu/muskie).
— Dr. Firooza Pavri, Associate Dean, Muskie School of Public Service
The Muskie School of Public Service is Maine’s distinguished public policy school, combining extensive applied research and technical assistance portfolio with rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree and certificate programs in geography-anthropology; tourism and hospitality; policy, planning, and management (MPPM); and public health (MPH). The school is nationally recognized for applying innovative knowledge to critical issues in the fields of sustainable development and health and human service policy and management, and is home to the Cutler Institute for Health and Social Policy.
Cunningham’s appointment to the Board of Visitors comes at a time when Maine leaders, educators, and students face immediate challenging issues such as climate change, the Coronavirus pandemic, and the pressing need for sustainable development.
"We are delighted to have Patrick Cunningham join the Muskie School Board of Visitors,” stated Dr. Firooza Pavri, Associate Dean, Muskie School of Public Service. “His expertise in the geospatial technologies arena will be an asset to our community, and we look forward to developing new training and experiential opportunities for our students with his assistance."
“It is an honor to be asked to serve on the Muskie School Board of Visitors,” stated Cunningham. “The Muskie School has an excellent graduate study program right here in Maine. Blue Marble serves professionals in public policy, health, and geography worldwide with cutting-edge geospatial software. I am excited to bring that experience to the board to hopefully provide some assistance with leveraging GIS at the graduate level at USM.”
As a Maine native, 1992 graduate of the University of Southern Maine, and committed community leader, Cunningham brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the GIS software industry and has been instrumental in the development of geospatial tools to address critical global challenges. Expertise and guidance from local leaders, like Cunningham, provide a valued perspective as the school aims to increase public service opportunities and educate the next generation of professionals in our rapidly changing world.
Embodying Blue Marble’s tenets of collaboration, community outreach, and education, Cunningham takes knowledge and leadership experience from his work at Blue Marble Geographics to his new position on the Muskie School of Public Service Board of Visitors.
ABOUT BLUE MARBLE GEOGRAPHICS: As a leader in GIS and software development, Blue Marble Geographics® provides professional-grade tools to GIS users at every level. Founded in 1993, Blue Marble’s expertise spans the geospatial technology sector with a particular focus on coordinate conversion and management, lidar and photogrammetric point cloud processing, and user-driven product development.
Blue Marble’s products include Geographic Calculator®, the industry standard for precise spatial data conversion and advanced coordinate system management; Global Mapper®, an all-in-one GIS application with a comprehensive array of data processing and analysis tools; and Global Mapper Pro®, a suite of advanced tools for optimizing workflow efficiency, and processing lidar and photogrammetric point clouds from drone-captured images. All of these desktop tools are also available as software developer toolkits and libraries.
For nearly three decades, Blue Marble’s products have been used and trusted by organizations around the globe — including government agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies. For more information visit: www.bluemarblegeo.com
