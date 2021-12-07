One more time! Again, Inmedix is voted “A most Valued Company” at another 2021 Keiretsu Forum Investor Expo

East coast angel investors select their most promising companies.

NORMANDY PARK, WA, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inmedix, Inc., developers of immuno-autonomics and cloud-based clinical diagnostics quantifying stress, was recognized as a top three ‘Most Valued Company’ once again this year: last month, at the 2021 Keiretsu Forum West Coast Investor Capital Expo showcasing late-stage growth companies seeking funding and the following week, at the 2021 Keiretsu Forum East Coast Investor Capital Expo.

Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network ranked #1 by Pitchbook in two categories: “Most active investors early stage” and “Most active investors late stage.” Inmedix was voted by hundreds of attending angel investors as a stand-out innovator amongst a group of highly touted, entrepreneurial companies from the U.S. and Canada.

“Spanning divergent regions across the USA, Inmedix is grateful to have been awarded this honor three times in 2020-2021,” said Andrew J. Holman MD, CEO & Co-founder of Inmedix. “This welcomed recognition serves to bolster our mission to bring our innovative immuno-autonomics strategy and next-gen heart rate variability (HRV) point-of-service diagnostics to patients with autoimmune diseases to improve clinical outcomes, and to payers, to reduce cost of care.”

About Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary, Inmedix UK, Ltd.

Seattle-based biotech/medtech Inmedix, Inc. and its subsidiary Inmedix UK, Ltd. are committed to engaging in world class research to discover innovative solutions for pressing healthcare needs related to the impact of stress, modulated within the brain by the autonomic nervous system (ANS). The Inmedix ANS Neuroscan™ is leading applications of next-generation heart rate variability (HRV) as an informative diagnostic, therapeutic, digital health, and health economic tool in autoimmune disease. ANS profile may be the most overlooked element of personalized, precision medicine. Beginning with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) in adults, the company hopes to enhance current therapeutic outcomes through complimentary optimization of individual ANS profile.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Today, Keiretsu Forum is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with over 50 chapters on three continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. The community is strengthened through its involvement in social and charitable activities.

NOTICE:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding Inmedix’s plans for preclinical studies and product capabilities. You are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties inherent in Inmedix’s business which could significantly affect expected results, including without limitation, progress of development, clinical testing and regulatory approval, developments in raw material and personnel costs, and legislative, fiscal, and other regulatory measures. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and Inmedix undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the issuance of this press release. This is not an offer to sell or an offer to purchase securities.