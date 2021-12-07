Future Outlook on Smart Power Technology Market 2021-2026 with New Business Opportunities Discussed

Smart Power Technology

Increasing Energy Demand to Support the Growth of the Smart Power Technology Market

Smart power technology encompasses all aspects of power generation and distribution in a cost-effective and environmentally responsible manner. The technology enables the most efficient use of resources in order to improve power generation. Smart power technologies include electricity generation and delivery, with a focus on ecologically sensitive issues and sustainable solutions. Furthermore, the technique allows for the generation of more energy from the same quantity of resources. Smart power technologies are widely employed in the telecom, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, public, and energy and utilities sectors. The sources of smart power generation include electro-chemical, wind, solar, and other sources.

Competitive Analysis:-

Major players operating in the smart power technology market are :

Wärtsilä Corporation, Schukat Electronic Vertriebs, RICOH Electronic Devices, STMicroelectronics N.V, Texas Instruments, Smart Power Technologies LLC, and Smart Power Devices Ltd.

Major players in the market are adopting various strategies, such as product launch, to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2021, MediaTek announced its new M80 5G modem which combines mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G technologies onto a single chip. The 5G modem is ideal for a wide range of devices, such as industrial IoT applications, broadband customer premise equipment, Mi-Fi hotspots, PCs, smartphones, and more.

Smart Power Technology Market Taxonomy

On the basis of sector, the global smart power technology market is classified into:

Energy and utilities sector

Public sector

Manufacturing sector

Transport sector

Healthcare sector

Telecom sector

On the basis of source, the global smart power technology market is classified into:

Solar

Wind

Electro chemical

other

On the basis of device type, the global Smart power technology market is classified into:

Low power device

Medium power device

High power device

Market Dynamics:

The increasing demand for energy due to increasing population around the world is expected to boost the growth of the smart power technology market. For instance, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the global energy consumption will grow by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2050, and this growth is focused in regions where strong economic growth is driving demand, particularly in the Asia Pacific.

Moreover, increasing demand for energy efficient products and the need for cost-effective operations (due to usage of renewable resources) for smart power generation are some of the factors that are expected to drive the smart power technology market growth. Increasing collaborations and partnerships between major players are also expected to augment the growth of the smart power technology market. For instance, in January 2021, Powermat Technologies announced a new partnership with Jetsons Robotics to manage energy transfer and provide advanced wireless charging technology that withstands challenging weather conditions and enables efficient and autonomous solar energy production.

