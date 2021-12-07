Global Asset Leasing Software Market Size Will Reach USD 1,915.13 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

[179+ Pages Research Study] According to market research study published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Asset Leasing Software Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 961.09 Million in 2020 to reach USD 1,915.13 Million by 2026, at 12.2% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The market player’s profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Accruent, Asset Panda, Cassiopae, CoStar Group, Soft4Leasing, IBM Corporation, Nakisa, LeaseAccelerator, LeaseQuery, Odessa Technologies And Others.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Asset Leasing Software Market size & share expected to reach to USD 1,915.13 Million by 2026 from USD 961.09 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

What is Asset Leasing Software? Report Overview & Coverage:

Asset leasing software controls all aspects of leasing lifecycle management from ordination until lease termination. It also manages portfolios of diverse assets such as equipment and automobiles, as well as credit approval and evaluation operations. In order to operate and generate a profit, most businesses require equipment. Asset leasing assists commercial businesses of all types and sizes in obtaining the assets they require to run their operations. Each company must make the best procurement decision possible, taking into account a variety of criteria such as cash flow, balance sheet effect, and credit lines available. Asset leasing is a type of financing that offers a variety of options to fit the needs of most organizations. Thus, asset leasing software must include portfolio management features for various assets such as equipment or vehicles, contract management features for asset leasing, workflow for credit evaluation and approval, tracking of leased asset's lifecycle, administration of all documents and files related to asset leasing, and ensure compliance.

Industry Major Market Players

Accruent

Asset Panda

Cassiopae

CoStar Group

Soft4Leasing

IBM Corporation

Nakisa

LeaseAccelerator

LeaseQuery

Odessa Technologies

MRI Software

Oracle

RealPage

Visual Lease

VTS

IDS Group Companies (White Clarke Group)

PayLease

Market Growth Factors

Increased in the demand for leased products and their tracking is driving the market of Asset Leasing Software

The asset leasing software market is benefiting from rising demand for various lease products and a constant requirement to track asset leasing processes such as payout schedules, vetting checks, and so on. Changes in accounting methods, such as the use of GAAP and BASEL principles, as well as increased adherence to compliance checks, have further aided industry expansion. The visibility given by asset leasing software benefits both lessees and lessors. Tax deductions on leased tools and equipment are simple to compute for lessees. Lessors are always aware of where their equipment is supposed to be and in what condition it is. Other factors that boost the demand for asset leasing software during the forecast period include the adoption of improved technologies in asset leasing software, the growth of the construction sector, and an increase in industrialization and infrastructure development.

Global Asset Leasing Software Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 961.09 Million Market Forecast for 2026 USD 1,915.13 Million Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 12.2% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Accruent, Asset Panda, Cassiopae, CoStar Group, Soft4Leasing, IBM Corporation, Nakisa, LeaseAccelerator, LeaseQuery, Odessa Technologies, and Others Segments Covered By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud-based and web-based. Based on organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and SMEs. Among which the cloud-based segment and the SME’s commanded the largest size in the asset leasing software market in 2020, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

North America Region Dominates the Global Asset Leasing Software Market

Based on region, the market is divided into five major regions; North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and The Middle East, and Africa.

The region of North America contributed the most to the asset leasing market share. The United States of America and Canada are two of the region's most developed economies. Because the region has experienced a substantial expansion in the manufacturing sector and is home to some of the world's largest companies, leasing finance is in great demand in North America. In the United States, for example, approximately eight out of ten businesses (79%) utilize some sort of financing to acquire equipment, such as loans, leases, and credit lines (excluding credit cards). In addition, it is predicted that US corporations, NGOs, and government agencies invested USD 1.8 trillion in plant, equipment, and software in 2019. Approximately half of the total investment, or $900 billion, was financed by loans, leases, and lines of credit. Asset finance businesses in the United States are a source of such funding, offering capital access. Asset finance companies also assist in the export of manufactured goods from the United States. As a result, North America will continue to lead the asset leasing market throughout the forecast period, followed by the Asia Pacific, which is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to increased industrialization and infrastructure development in the region's major economies.

Browse the full report “Asset Leasing Software Market By Deployment (Cloud-Based, and Web-Based), and By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and SMEs): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026.” at https://www.fnfresearch.com/asset-leasing-software-market

The global asset leasing software market is segmented as follows:

By Deployment:

Cloud-Based

Web-Based

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

