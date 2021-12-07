Refuse Derived Fuel Market Will Grow at a Healthy 3.5% Value CAGR During the Period 2021-2031
Growing prerequisite of alternative fuels to avoid sole dependence on non-renewable energy sources has become an important buzz all across the globe.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global refuse-derived fuel (RDF) market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the forecast period of 2021-2031, with Europe leading this space by a long way.
The Demand analysis of Refuse Derived Fuel Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Refuse Derived Fuel Market across the globe.
Though the use of refuse-derived fuel is limited to very few end-use applications, dependency on fossil fuels can be compromised and implementation of waste to energy facilities is all set to see a brighter tomorrow. Growing demand from end-use industries and spread of refuse-derived fuel in other applications are contemplated to lodge the market for refuse-derived fuel to greater heights in the years to come.
Key Market Segments Covered in Report
Fuel Type
High Grade (>10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel
Low Grade (<10 Mj/kg) Refuse-derived Fuel
Application
Refuse-derived Fuel for Cement Kilns
Refuse-derived Fuel for Co-Combustion
Gasification of Refuse-derived Fuel
Refuse-derived Fuel for CHP
Others
Region
North America
Latin America
Europe
Japan
APEJ
Middle East & Africa
Need More information about Report Methodology?
Why is Gasification Expected to Gain Traction Over the Coming Years?
Increasing R&D studies on refuse-derived fuel gasification is set to provide a thrust to the gasification application of RDF. Gasification of refuse-derived fuel using steam and air as gasifying agents is set to gain traction over the years to come.
Constant favorable outcomes of these studies on developing new gasification techniques using different gasifying agents and S/B ratios enables the production of syngas with varied percentages of hydrogen, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, methane, and others. This is anticipated to bolster demand for refuse-derived fuel as the years go by.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
The global market is expected to grow 1.4X in value by the end of 2031
Europe is anticipated to be a presiding region and this regional market is expected to progress at a CAGR of over 3% through 2031.
Considering the types of fuel, low grade (<10 Mj/kg) is anticipated to gain 319 BPS through the forecast period.
Cement kiln, under refuse-derived fuel application, captures a larger chunk of the market share and is expected to progress at a CAGR of close to 4% over the next ten years.
The market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to gain 217 BPS and expand at a CAGR of close to 4% through 2031.
