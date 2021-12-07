Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market : Players Focus on Expanding Route to Enhance Their Market Share

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

New Research Study ""Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market insight

Air cargo and freight applies to all the property that is carried in an aircraft. This includes mail and express. It's a service that enables you to send goods from one location to another. The cost of a package depends on the amount of weight and size of the item.

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3753

Major Key players in this Market:

· Bollore Logistics

· Cathay Pacific Airways Limited

· CEVA Logistics

· Air China Ltd

· Deutsche Lufthansa AG

· DHL Express (Deutsche Post)

· FedEx Corporation

· Korean Air Co. Ltd

· Singapore Airlines

Drivers & Trends

Adoption of real-time tracking network for air cargo is expected to propel growth of the global air cargo and freight logistics market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, Descartes Systems Group, a provider of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions for logistics-intensive businesses, announced that Menzies Aviation, a provider of ground handling services, is deploying Descartes Core Bluetooth Low Energy readers at all of its cargo facilities globally.

Air Cargo and Freight Logistics Market Segmentation:

On the basis of destination type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

· Domestic

· International

On the basis of cargo type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

· Food

· Industry Materials

· Equipment

· Other

On the basis of service type, the global air cargo and freight logistics market is segmented into:

· Express

· Regular

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/3753

Regional Classification

The Air Cargo and Freight Logistics market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 pandemic has led to increasing demand for medical relief supplies. For instance, in November 2021, The National Air Cargo Group partnered with ‘Food For The Poor’ to ship surgical gowns to hospitals in Jamaica and Haiti.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global air cargo and freight logistics market are focused on launching new products and services to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in October 2021, Pacific Air Cargo launched PACTRAK, its state-of-the-art air freight tracking and partner notification service.

Major players operating in the global air cargo and freight logistics market are also focused on expanding route to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, CEVA Logistics partnered with Wuxi Sunan Shuofang International Airport Group and its affiliate logistics company to expand its global SKYCAPACITY air freight program with new ICN-WUX-ORD route to be operated with a Boeing 747 full freighter.

Click the Link to Apply $2000 Flat Discount @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/promo/buynow/3753



About Coherent Market Insights:-

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.