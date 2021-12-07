Recombinant Human EGF Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period

Recombinant Human EGF Market

Recombinant Human Growth Factor is a synthetic version of the human growth hormone naturally occurring hormone secreted by the pituitary gland in the brain.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recombinant Human Growth Factor is a synthetic version of the human growth hormone, or HGH, a naturally occurring hormone secreted by the pituitary gland in the brain. Recombinant HGH is now extensively used in various clinical applications for many years. It has been used in combination with drugs to treat such common ailments as acromegaly, benign multicystic mesothelioma, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS) and more recently, it has been used to promote cell growth in the bone marrow, as well as other organs. Recombinant HGH stimulates the production of collagen, fibrosis, and other proteins, increases cell proliferation, increases blood supply, and enhances the action of other hormones. It has also shown promise in reducing symptoms of some age-related diseases and cancers, as well as in Alzheimer's disease and certain types of cancer.

Impact of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic on the global Recombinant Human EGF Market -

According to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Weekly Epidemiological Update by the World Health Organization, over 180,492,131 cases and 3,916,771 deaths due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were reported till June 27, 2021, across the globe.

COVID-19 outbreak was first reported on December 31, 2019, in Wuhan, China. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19, as pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Affect of COVID-19 on Demand and Supply of Recombinant Human EGF

The outbreak of pandemic has led to various travel restriction such as lockdown across various countries which has affected the economic status badly. The biotechnology is one of the most affected sector in terms of supply chain of the industry.

The spread of infection has resulted in a decrease in non-emergency operations/procedures such as cataract surgery, eye laser surgery, and others. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in 2020, the total number of outpatient department treatment (OPD) visits reduced by 96.6% at a tertiary-care ophthalmology institute in Tamil Nadu, India. This was because to the national lockdown, which led to the restriction of movement that further resulted in decreased OPD visits as compared to 2019.

Thus, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is projected to restrict the growth of the global recombinant human EGF market during the forecast period, owing to the decrease in ophthalmology procedures during the pandemic as recombinant human EGF is widely used in treatment of eye problems.

Rise in R &D programs in the field of recombinant technology is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Growing cases of chronic wounds, acute wounds, corneal damage, and others are projected to foster growth of recombinant human EGF market over the forecast period. For instance, a report published by Ecronicon in May 2020, stated that the prevalence of foot ulcers was 4-10% across the globe and on an average of 17.2 million hospital visits per year were concerned with wound treatments.

Rise in the number of research and development activities for expanding scope of recombinant human EGF is projected to support growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a research study published by NCBI (National Center for Biotechnology Information) in July 2020, Ocean University of China, and Luoyang Normal University, China developed a new delivery system using nanoparticles for the delivery of recombinant human EGF to the wound site. This novel system helps in improving bioavailability of EGF at the wound site and also help in maintaining its sustained release.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market – Restraints

High cost and disparity in efficiency of various recombinant human EGF are major factor expected to hinder growth of the market. According to a research study published in MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute) in April 2019, potential uses of EGF have not been completely translated into commercially available products owing to the high manufacturing cost of recombinant human epidermal growth factor. Moreover, according to a review article by Analytical & Pharmaceutical Research Journal in 2017, few isoforms of recombinant human EGF exhibit low levels of bioavailability and stability. Also, the same source reveals that use of some structurally different recombinant human EGF for the treatment of diabetic ulcer wounds showed different efficacies and inconsistent results.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global recombinant human EGF market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is projected to hold leading position in the global recombinant human EGF market over the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing incidence of diabetes as the rhEGFs are widely used for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. For example, according to National Diabetes Statistics Report- 2020 by Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, around 34.2 million people in the U.S. have diabetes while 34.5% of the U.S population are prediabetic.

Global Recombinant Human EGF Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global recombinant human EGF market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc., ScienCell Research Laboratories, R&D Systems, Abcam PLC, Cell Sciences, Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX, PeproTech, Inc., RayBiotech, Inc., Prospec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd., Miltenyi Biotec, Tonbo Biosciences, BioLegend, Inc., EnQuire BioReagents, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Cell Guidance Systems Ltd., Creative BioMart, Sino Biological Inc. and BioVision, Inc.

