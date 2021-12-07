In-Vitro Fertilization Market is projected to reach USD 36.51 Billion by 2028, Finds Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increase in incidence of male and female infertility and growing number of women in workforce are some key factors driving market revenue growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on In-Vitro Fertilization market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2020-2028.To help business strategist strengthens their strategic planning and executes a plan to maintain and gain a competitive edge the research weighs up on buyer preferences, gross margin, profit and sale across different regions.

The global population along with increasing number of women in the workforce, late pregnancy, shift from rural to urban communities, reducing marriage rates, and rise in trend of same sex marriages are other key factors fueling growth of the market According to the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), approximately 6.7 million people in the U.S. are impacted by failure to get pregnant, which accounts for around 11.0% of the pregnant population. Besides, 25% of people in the U.S. have more than one infertility cause. Researchers have also developed methods that are used beforehand to improve the effective rate of in-vitro fertilization.

The extensive assessment of real-time data on the business environment offers a more specialized view of threats and challenges companies are likely to face in the years to come.

Competitive Outlook:

These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global In-Vitro Fertilization market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Vitrolife AB, CooperSurgical, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., The Baker Company, Inc., Kitazato Corporation, Cook Medical, Inc., Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., OvaScience, Boston IVF, and EMD Serono Inc.

Key Highlights

In August 2021, Merck Specialties Pvt ltd in India launched Pergoveris Pen for advanced infertility treatment in the country. The launch will emphasize Merck’s motive to fulfil unmet medical needs by offering ready-to-use, and improved treatment option for women with a Severe Luteinizing Hormone (LH) and Follicle-Stimulating Hormone (FSH) deficiency.

Reagent segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 due to increasing number of in vitro fertilization procedures. Increased demand for cryopreservation, embryo, and sperm preparation is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Overview:

The global In-Vitro Fertilization market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global In-Vitro Fertilization market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Emergen Research has segmented the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market on the basis of procedure, product, end-use, and region:

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Fresh Donor

Fresh Non-Donor

Frozen Donor

Frozen Non-Donor

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Reagents

Cryopreservation media

Ovum processing media

Embryo culture media

Sperm processing media

Objectives of the Report:

Study of the global In-Vitro Fertilization market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data and forecast (2020-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the In-Vitro Fertilization market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of In-Vitro Fertilization market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global In-Vitro Fertilization market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.

