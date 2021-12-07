Protein Assays Market will grow at 7.6% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 2.8 Billion by 2028

Protein Assays Market

Protein assays help determine the intensity of solubilized protein.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Another factual information on the "Protein Assays Market" has as of late added by CMI to its storehouse. This research report offers an inside and out examination of various perspectives, for example, market patterns, pieces of the overall industry, drivers, restrictions, opportunities. It gives an investigative view to settle on further choices in organizations. It covers comprehensive instructive information of various key players working over the globe.

Overview:

Protein assays help determine the intensity of solubilized protein. Many biochemical methods are used for analysis, isolation, and quantification of proteins. The selection of assays depends on various factors. Moreover, protein assays have different restorative applications, such as cell biology, electrophoresis, molecular biology, protein purification, & other research applications. Advancements in proteomics and protein analysis is intended to increase the demand for new technologies or analytical techniques to characterize therapeutic proteins. Protein assays are used for high-throughput screening, bioanalytical measurements, and detailed mechanistic studies of a target protein.

The global protein assays market was valued at US$ 1,503.7 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Drivers:

Increase in R&D activities and increase in investment for proteomics research to diagnosis various diseases, such as HIV and cancer and HIV is expected to boost the growth of the global protein assays market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2015, pharma companies (the member organizations of Pharmaceuticals Research and Manufacturers of America) invested around US$ 58.8 billion in research and development.

Moreover, advancements in techniques of protein assays are expected to propel the growth of the global protein assay market. One- or two- dimensional gel electrophoresis, ELISA, mass spectroscopy, and protein-chip technology some of the tools that are witnessing continuous advancements. Apart from this, proteomic studies to identify the mechanisms of chemical and physical degradation pathways of biology are expected to increase the protein assays demand.

Market players are adopting various strategies, such as collaboration, to develop high quality protein assays for various applications, in turn, is expected to fuel the market growth. For instance, in August 2017, Abcam and TTP Labtech announced a collaboration to develop reagent kits for the quantification of secreted proteins in multiplexed screening assays.

Restraints:

High costs associated with tests and lack of reimbursement is expected to hamper the growth of the global protein assay market.

Regional analysis:

Among regions, North America is expected to witness strong growth in the global protein assay market due to rise in prevalence of various diseases, presence of major key players, and well-established healthcare framework in this region. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lung cancer was the leading cause of death in the United States in 2014, around 215,951 Americans were diagnosed with lung cancer in 2014.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in global protein assay market, owing to the increase in drug development and increasing number of in-house manufacturing facilities in this region. For instance, in July 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced an Asia Precision Medicine research array for regional screening initiatives, which help reduce cost and complexity of analysis associated with whole genome sequencing to more efficiently advance clinical research of diseases in Asians.

Key players:

Key players operating in the global protein assay market are GE Healthcare, Bio-Techne, BioVision Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Geno Technology Inc., Lonza, Abcam Plc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

