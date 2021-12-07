Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market Detailed In New Research Report 2021 | C.R. Bard Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation

Shock Wave Therapy Devices Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shock wave therapy (ESWT), also known as extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT), is a non-invasive procedure used in a variety of medical fields such as orthopedics, urology, physical therapy, and cardiology. Shock wave therapy is a non-surgical therapeutic option for orthopedic operations. The word extracorporeal refers to the generating of external shock waves, which are then conveyed to the inner places in the body via intermediary pads via the skin.

People suffering from tendons and joint diseases are the most likely to benefit from shock wave therapy. This therapy is well-known for its effectiveness in restoring mobility and managing pain. Shock wave therapy is administered using special devices known as shock wave therapy devices. These devices are intended to treat a variety of indications that result in acute and chronic pain and to aid in the healing process of patients suffering from sub-chronic and chronic disorders of spots, painful bones, soft tissues, and skeletal tissues. Shock wave therapy accelerates healing, tendon, bone, ligament regeneration as well as revascularization.

Higher incidence of arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions to drive the global shock wave therapy device market growth over the forecast period.

According to the UK Health and Safety Executive, around 41 % of poor health among UK employees was caused by work-related musculoskeletal injuries (WRMSD), representing around 1,311,000 incidents in 2014. Moreover, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that around 22.7 % of individuals have some kind of arthritis, accounting for 54.4 million cases between 2013 and 2015. The increased incidence of musculoskeletal problems gives an ideal environment for the global shock wave therapy device market growth.

The global shockwave therapy devices market can be segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user and geographical regions.

On the basis of product type,

Mobile Shockwave Therapy Devices

Fixed Shockwave Therapy Devices

On the basis of technology,

Electromagnetic Technique

Electrohydraulic Technique

Piezoelectric Technique

Radial Technique

On the basis of end user,

Hospitals

Physiotherapy Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Radiology Labs

Others

The improvement of healthcare infrastructure in Asian countries is assisting in the growth of the global shock wave therapy devices market over the forecast period.

The global shock wave therapy market is segmented into the Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East. North America holds a dominant position in the global shock wave therapy market, due to technical developments and significant investments in medical device research and development. The Asia Pacific market is expected to have a rapidly developing market as a result of rising population, changes in lifestyle, and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. According to a Population Reference Bureau report, the global population is expected to expand by 33% from 2016 predictions to 9.9 billion by 2050. This population is expected to be dominated by a large elderly population. This population segment is prone to injuries, which presents a highly favorable growth environment for the global shock wave therapy devices market during the forecast period.

The demand for non-invasive and hassle-free treatments is propelling the global shock wave therapy market growth over the forecast period.

The need for technologically advanced pain management treatments, as well as the non-invasive nature of this treatment, is the primary factor driving the global shock therapy market growth during the forecast period. The potential of shock wave therapy devices to enhance cellular activity and metabolic stimulation also contributes to their acceptance. Moreover, the rising incidence of bone disorders, as well as the growing elderly population, are driving the global shock wave therapy devices market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the high price of therapy and a scarcity of skilled people to administer these devices may hamper the market growth to some extent.

Some of the major players in the global shock wave therapy devices market are Medtrue Enterprise Co. Ltd., Lumenis Ltd., Cook Group Inc., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Siemens AG, Edaptms TMS, C.R. Bard Inc., Dornier MedTech GmbH, and Karl Storz GmbH.

