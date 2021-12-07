Household Cleaners market Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.62% till 2026 | Godrej Consumer Products, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-food chemicals used for cleaning, pest control, and hygiene are referred to as household cleaning products. Cleaning your house improperly can cause a variety of illnesses, including diarrhoea and buruli ulcers. As a result, rising public awareness of the need of cleanliness is likely to boost demand for household cleaners. According to WHO data from 2015, poor sanitation has resulted in 280,000 diarrheal deaths worldwide per year. Furthermore, infections including Guinea Worm Disease, Buruli Ulcer, Trachoma, and Schistosomiasis proliferate due to a lack of basic hygiene and sanitation in the home.

The global Household Cleaners Market research study includes market size and trends, as well as the elements and characteristics influencing it in both the short and long term. The research provides a 360-degree overview, highlighting all of the industry's significant insights. These insights aid company decision-makers in developing stronger business planning and making well-informed decisions for the future. Furthermore, the research aids venture capitalists in better understanding firms and making educated selections.

Top Key Players in Household Cleaners market: Godrej Consumer Products, S.C. Johnson & Son Inc., Henkel AG & Company KGaA, The Clorox Company Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Kao Corporation, Bombril S.A, Colgate-Palmolive, McBride Church & Dwight Co. Inc. Unilever, Procter & Gamble, and Seventh Generation.

Global Household Cleaners Market Outlook:

In 2016, North America accounted for 30% of the global market for household cleaners, followed by Europe. As a result of existing awareness and importance of cleansers, these goods have been embraced for a long time in these established markets. Similarly, the maturity of these markets is associated with a high degree of sustainable living lifestyle. Increasing regulations on the use of chemical cleaners, on the other hand, has resulted in modest growth in both regions. By GHS (HazCom 2012), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) revised its regulations, which will govern product labelling. Products must contain a brand name, danger statement, precautionary statement, and pictogram, according to OSHA. Due to increased awareness about the toxic chemicals used in these cleansers, this is projected to lead to a decline in their appeal among customers.

