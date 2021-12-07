Electrosurgical Devices Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | Bovie Medical Corporation, Medtronic Plc

Electrosurgical Devices Market

Electrosurgical devices are used to conduct fulguration, cutting operations, desiccation, coagulation, and tissue ablation

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electrosurgical devices are used to conduct fulguration, cutting operations, desiccation, coagulation, and tissue ablation. Electrosurgery works by converting electromagnetic energy into kinetic energy within a biological cell's tissue, which is then transformed to thermal energy to achieve the desired results.

In 2020, the global electrosurgical devices market is expected to be worth US$ 6,087.3 million, and by 2027, it is expected to be worth US$ 9,677.6 million.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Drivers

Due to the approval and introduction of the new devices is the global electrosurgical devices market is expected to propel during the forecast period. For instance, at Digestive Disease Week 2019, Olympus Corporation reported the debut and 510(k) clearance of the ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Opportunities

For major players in the global electrosurgical devices market, Research and development in non-thermally powered electrosurgical devices are expected to offer attractive development prospects. For instance, researchers from Germany's Eberhard-Karls-Universität Tübingen announced in April 2020 that the Martin Argon Plasma Beamer System is a viable approach for in vivo therapy of precancerous lesions of the cervical and cervix cancer.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Restraints

The global electrosurgical devices market is expected to be hampered by a shortage of experienced surgeons, particularly in developing economies.

Key Takeaways:

The global electrosurgical devices market was worth 5,698.4 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 9,677.6 million by 2027 and grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2020 - 2027. Technological advancements and an increase in the number of operations are major factors driving the global electrosurgical devices market growth over the forecast period.

In 2019, General Surgery accounted for the largest share in the global electrosurgical devices market, contributing for 31.0% of the market share, trailed by Gynecology and Cardiology, respectively.

Market Trends

Key players in the global electrosurgical devices market are focusing on releasing new products to extend their product range. For example, Olympus Corporation in June 2020 released the TriangleTipKnifeJ for the stomach and esophagus as well as the HookKnifeJ for the colon, esophagus, and stomach.

Key market players are also concentrating on the approval and introduction of new products in order to extend their product range. For instance, US Medical Innovations, LLC obtained 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration in November 2019 to commercialize and sell the Canady Plasma Smart XL-1000 Electrosurgical Generator (CPSXEG) with attachments.

Regulations

Japan (APAC)

In 2014, Japan’s PMD Act (Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Act) created a framework for regulation of medical devices and diagnostics. By 2018, the agency is going to set standard evaluation periods for all types of PMDA Components, including:

New Devices - 12 months for normal and 9 months for priority review

Improved - 7 months with clinical data and 9 months without

Generic Medical Devices - 5 months for new approvals and 4 months for partial changes

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players contributing to the global electrosurgical devices market are Encision Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH, BOWA-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Apyx Medical Corporation, Bovie Medical Corporation, Symmetry Surgical Inc., Conmed, B. Braun Melsungen AG, KLS Martin, Gala Therapeutics, Inc., and Olympus Corp.

Global Electrosurgical Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players in the global electrosurgical devices market are focusing on new product approval and launch to grow their product range. For instance, at AAGL Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecology in Vancouver held in 2019, Aesculap Inc. announced 6 new Caiman Maryland jaw vessel sealers.

Furthermore, Gala Therapeutics, Inc. obtained Breakthrough Device Designation from the US Food and Drug Administration in September 2019 for the RheOxTM Bronchial RheoplastyTM system, a minimally invasive procedure that uses non-thermal energy to minimize mucus-producing cells in patients with chronic bronchitis.

