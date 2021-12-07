Wheelchairs Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical, Ottobock Healthcare

Wheelchairs Market

A wheelchair is used for mobility by a disabled person or someone who is not able to walk due to an injury or disease.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A wheelchair is used for mobility by a disabled person or someone who is not able to walk due to an injury or disease. Wheelchairs are classified into two types: power or electric wheelchairs and manual wheelchairs. They are suitable for both outdoor and indoor use. Smart wheelchairs, Sports wheelchairs, and stair-climbing wheelchairs are expected to propel the global wheelchairs market growth over the forecast period. Customized wheelchairs for daily usage or specific field activities are also available. Wheelchairs reduce the user's difficulties or pain, such as digestion, back pain, respiration, and sores. Patients with upper body strength prefer manual wheelchairs, while patients who feel fatigued easily prefer electric wheelchairs. Solar-powered wheelchairs with retractable roofs are also developed, with solar panels placed on the top rather than batteries.

In the near future, the growing elderly population and disabilities will provide a significant market share to the wheelchairs market.

The global Wheelchair market was worth US$ 4,390.4 Mn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a 15 % CAGR over the forecast period 2017 and 2025.

The elderly population is expected to boost the global wheelchair market growth over the forecast period.

North America holds the dominant position in the global wheelchair market, trailed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. Wheelchairs are typically used by elderly people of age 60 years and above. According to the Population Reference Bureau's 2016 study, around 46 million individuals of age 60 years and above in the U.S. use a wheelchair; this figure is expected to rise to around 98 million by 2060, boosting North America's market share for wheelchairs. Due to the growing population in markets such as India and China, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in the wheelchair market. Significant investments in healthcare are fueling the growth of the wheelchair market in this region. As Asia accounts for 60% of the world's existing population, the wheelchairs market is expected to grow rapidly in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.

According to the National Institute on Aging, around 524 million individuals were reported to be of age 65 years or above in 2010, accounting for 8% of the global population. By 2050, the number is expected to almost triple to 1.5 billion, accounting for 16% of the global population. The above figures are expected to boost the global wheelchair market growth during the forecast period.

In the near future, a rise in disabilities is expected to boost the global wheelchairs market growth over the forecast period.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the major national public health organization in the U.S., around 18.2 million adults in the U.S. had a walking disability in 2017, which is expected to boost the growth of the wheelchair market in the U.S. Furthermore, the CDC estimates that 54.4 million U.S. adults are affected with some kind of arthritis each year, which raises the chance of fall and injury, boosting the global wheelchair market growth over the forecast period. The demand for wheelchairs is further aided by spinal injuries that result in paralysis. For instance, according to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center report in 2016, around 314 million individuals in the U.S. suffer from spinal cord injury, resulting in impairment and boosting demand for wheelchairs.

Some of the major players operating the Wheelchair market are Aquila Corporation, 21st Century Scientific, Inc., Medical Depot Incorporation, Ottobock Healthcare, Hoveround Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Drive Medical, Sunrise Medical LLC, MEYRA GmbH, EASE Seating System, Permobil AB, Eagle Sportschairs LLC., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, LEVO AG, and Aspen Seating.

