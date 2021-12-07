Jim Sholders Promoted To Chief Executive Officer At Campus Life & Style

Vesper Holdings Announces the promotion of Jim Sholders to Chief Executive Officer at Campus Life & Style

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vesper Holdings (“Vesper”) is pleased to announce that Jim Sholders has been promoted to the position of CEO at Campus Life & Style (“CLS”), its wholly-owned property management company. CLS manages Vesper’s rapidly growing portfolio of student housing communities along with various student housing properties owned by its third-party management clients. With over 28,000 beds under management spread across 31 markets, CLS’s student housing portfolio is one of the largest in the United States.

Mr. Sholders previously served as CLS’s Chief Operating Officer. In his new role as CEO, Mr. Sholders will be responsible for managing the company's overall operations including driving profitability and managing CLS's organizational structure and growth strategy.

Prior to joining CLS in 2015, Mr. Sholders served as American Campus Communities’ (“ACC”) Senior Vice President of Management Services, a position he held from 2005 to 2015. He was responsible for all aspects of operations for a portfolio that grew to over 170 properties. Mr. Sholders received a BS from West Virginia University. He is a Certified Property Manager (CPM) and is a licensed Real Estate Broker.

"Jim is a man of distinguished character and unwavering loyalty. His storied career, his outstanding leadership style, his keen way of thinking, his solid demeaner, and his intense depth of knowledge of the student housing space is unmatched and has been vital to our tremendous growth and success,” explained Elliot J. Tamir, Vesper’s Co-CEO. “Since our launch in 2016, Jim has successfully led CLS from an organization of just 100 team members and 12 properties to over 600 team members and over 50 properties. I have no doubt that Jim will lead CLS to new heights.”

About Vesper Holdings

Founded by Elliot J. Tamir and Isaac J. Sitt, Vesper Holdings is a privately held real estate investment firm based in New York City. Vesper Holdings’ diverse portfolio includes student housing, retail, mixed use, office buildings, and parking structures. Vesper Holdings ranks as the 9th largest student housing owner in the United States. Its real estate portfolio consists of 52 properties, including over 21,000 student housing beds.

For more information about Campus Life & Style, please visit https://www.clsliving.com/. For more information about Vesper Holdings, please visithttp://vesperholdings.com

Media Contact:

Douglas Kligman

212-406-4000

Attachment