Chitosan Market to Witness Massive Growth CAGR of 17.7 % till 2027 | GTC Bio Corporation, KitoZyme S.A., Biothera

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chitosan is a deacetylated chitin that is found in abundance in marine creatures. Chitosan is appropriate for a variety of industrial applications because to its great biocompatibility, minimal allergenicity, and biodegradability. Chitosan is used in a variety of industries, including agriculture, food and beverage, cosmetics, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Furthermore, it is employed as a flocculant in the water treatment business.

Key Vendors:

GTC Bio Corporation, KitoZyme S.A., Biothera, Golden-Shell Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., FMC Health and Nutrition, Panvo Organics Pvt. Ltd., Heppe Medical Chitosan GmbH, Primex ehf, PT Biotech Surindo, Xianju Tengwang Chitosan Factory

Global chitosan market was valued at US$ 3,573.1 Mn market in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 13,232.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2019 and 2027.

The rising demand for chitosan in dietary supplements, owing to its numerous health benefits, is projected to create lucrative prospects in the near future. Furthermore, dietary supplements based on chitosan have the ability to lower body weight through a fat binding process. In vitro studies show that chitosan binds fat molecules and bile acid, preventing the latter from being absorbed by the body. Ingested chitosan attaches to undesirable fat molecules in the digestive system, which are then excreted. In the near future, rising demand for chitosan-based dietary supplement applications will favour market expansion.

Opportunities in the Market

Over the forecast period, the increased use of chitosan in agriculture is expected to open up new market opportunities. Because of its antifungal qualities, chitosan is employed in fertilisers and controlled agrochemical release. Furthermore, increasing research & development in the field of chitosan nanoparticles to increase its use in novel applications is expected to boost chitosan market growth throughout the forecast period.

Market Trends

Chitosan is also used in dental filling materials, which is expected to boost market growth even further. Chitosan is gaining popularity in the healthcare business, where it is employed in the production of bio-based wound care products.

The market is expanding due to rising demand for chitosan in dental applications. Because of its anti-decay and anti-plaque qualities, it is used to make mouthwashes, toothpaste, and chewing gums. The growing demand for chitosan as a flocculant in the water treatment industry is propelling the chitosan market forward.

Global Chitosan Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

COVID-19 has increased the obesity rates across the globe. Moreover, the World health Organization suggests that obesity is associated with a higher risk for intensive care unit (ICU) admission and poorer outcomes for COVID-19 thereby, increasing demand for the chitosan market till the year 2021.

