Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Axia Women’s Health, Eluthia.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)

Non-invasive prenatal testing is an innovative method used in the U.S. to determine the likelihood of a woman being pregnant with certain genetic abnormalities.

Non-invasive prenatal testing is an innovative method used in the U.S. to determine the likelihood of a woman being pregnant with certain genetic abnormalities, including Trisomy 21, Trisomy 18, and other chromosome abnormalities. This test analyzes very tiny, short DNA fragments which circulate in a woman's blood stream during pregnancy.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Drivers

Increasing awareness regarding NIPT is expected to propel growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, in China, compared with Zhengzhou participants, a higher proportion of Shenzhen women had heard of NIPT (87.30% vs. 64.03%), were willing to receive NIPT (91.80% vs. 80.43%) and had taken NIPT (83.12% vs. 54.54%), while their satisfaction level was lower, according to researchers from Fudan University, China, and University College London, U.K.

Moreover, launch of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in October 2019, BillionToOne, Inc., a diagnostics company, and Eluthia, a Europe-based genetic diagnostic tests provider, announced the launch of UNITY test, a non-invasive prenatal test, in the European region.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are focused on raising funds to enhance their market share. For instance, in June 2021, BillionToOne raised US$ 55 million.Major players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in November 2019, Health Canada approved Harmony Test, a non-invasive prenatal test, from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. developed for diagnosis of trisomy 21 (Down syndrome).

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

The field of prenatal screening and diagnosis witnessed several modification post Covid-19 pandemic. However, data on COVID-19 during pregnancy are so far limited. Emergence of Covid-19 has led to increase in adoption of NIPT despite the continuous birth rate decline.

Key Takeaways:

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market was estimated at US$ 971.9 Mn in 2020 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,936.4 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 10.3% between 2020 and 2027.

Increasing number of women smoking cigarettes is expected to propel growth of the global non-invasive prenatal testing market over the forecast period. For instance, nearly 14 of every 100 U.S. adults aged 18 years or older smoked cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018.

Panel 1 Test segment held dominant position in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market in 2019, accounting for 57.9% share in terms of value.

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global non-invasive prenatal testing market include, Axia Women’s Health, Ariosa Diagnostics, Inc., Berry Genomics Corporation, BillionToOne, Inc., BGI Diagnosis Co., Ltd., Eluthia, Illumina, Inc., LifeCodexx AG, Natera, Inc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, and Sequenom, Inc.

