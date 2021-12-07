Nannochloropsis Market Worth $15.8 Million by 2028 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Nannochloropsis Market by Form (Frozen, Liquid, Powder, Fresh Pastes), Application (Aquafeed, Extraction Companies, Other Application) - Global Forecast to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Nannochloropsis Market by Form (Frozen, Liquid, Powder, Fresh Pastes), Application (Aquafeed, Extraction Companies, Other Application) - Global Forecast to 2028," published by Meticulous Research®, the Nannochloropsis market is expected to reach $15.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021–2028.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5233

Nannochloropsis is a genus of microalgae from the phylum Ochrophyta, class Eustigmatophyceae. These unicellular algae are spherical or oblong, measuring 2-5 microns in diameter. Nannochloropsis sp. contains high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids in the form of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA), which is a vegan alternative for fish oil. Moreover, the high content of proteins present in Nannochloropsis makes it a very interesting nutritional profile. Nannochloropsis cell mass comprises 50–55% crude protein. In addition, Nannochloropsis has been used for several decades to produce aquafeed, nutraceuticals, and feed supplements.

The overall Nannochloropsis market segmented by form (frozen, liquid, powder, and fresh pastes) and application (aquafeed, extraction companies, and other applications). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country levels.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Nannochloropsis Market

The COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted several economies around the world. Government measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak, such as nationwide lockdowns and quarantines, negatively impacted numerous industries. Most manufacturers of food products in the food and beverage sector have felt the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing, self-isolation, and city-wide lockdowns have forced the closures of establishments worldwide.

In the algae industry, a major slowdown in overall microalgae sales was witnessed during the first quarter of 2020 due to disruptions in logistics and transportation. The market also witnessed interruptions in the entire value chain from raw materials supply for culture media to production, packaging, and biomass distribution.

The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on this market were felt in China starting 2020, as the country is one of the world's largest producers and one of the leading consumers of almost all microalgal species, including Nannochloropsis. In China, factory closures, microalgae processing facilities operating at reduced capacities, and import and export restrictions of algae biomass severely impacted the Nannochloropsis market.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5233

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is also expected to adversely impact this market across numerous countries globally, including the U.S., India, Australia, Brazil, and the EU-5 countries. The nationwide lockdown in India resulted in the closure of several commercial microalgae production and processing facilities, leading to a substantial decline in overall domestic microalgal production.

Therefore, the complete halt on the transportation and logistics industry and reduced overall production of microalgae due to nationwide lockdowns across the world is projected to adversely affect the global Nannochloropsis market in terms of volume sales in 2020 and 2021.

Key Findings in the Global Nannochloropsis Market Study

Based on form, the frozen Nannochloropsis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Nannochloropsis market in 2021. The large market share of this segment is mainly attributed to its wide range of applications in aquaculture hatcheries to establish the initial step of an artificial food chain as frozen Nannochloropsis are rich in fatty acids (EPA, ARA). Additionally, this segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period as frozen Nannochloropsis biomass promotes easier management in biomass production of lipid-enriched rotifers.

Based on application, the aquafeed segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall Nannochloropsis market in 2021. Nannochloropsis sp. is one of the most extensively used microalgae in aquaculture due to its nutritional value and ability to produce valuable chemical compounds, such as pigments (zeaxanthin, astaxanthin, canthaxanthin) and polyunsaturated fatty acids (EPA). The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing global aquaculture industry along with the growing aquafeed sector and the increasing demand for protein-rich aquafeeds.

Quick Buy – Nannochloropsis Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/28027407

Geographically, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Nannochloropsis market in 2021, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The large market share of this region is primarily attributed to the growing aquaculture industry and need for aquafeed, increasing health awareness, rising demand for omega-3 fatty acids, and increasing demand for algae protein. Moreover, the rising demand from the biodiesel industry is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for Nannochloropsis manufacturers in the region.

Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4–5 years. The key players operating in the global Nannochloropsis market are Green Aqua Company SGPS S.A. (Portugal), Lyxia Corporation (China), Monzón Biotech S.L (Spain), Shaivaa Algaetech LLP (India), Algatech LTD (a part of Solabia Group) (Israel), Allmicroalgae- Natural Products S.A. (Portugal), BlueBioTech Int. GmbH (Germany), Necton S.A. (Portugal), Reed Mariculture Inc. (U.S.), AlgaSpring B.V. (Netherlands), Archimede Ricerche Srl (Italy), Proviron Industries NV (Belgium), and Astaxa GmbH (Germany) among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nannochloropsis-market-5233

Scope of the Report:

Nannochloropsis Market, by Form

Frozen

Liquid

Powder

Fresh Pastes

Nannochloropsis Market, by Application

Aquafeed

Extraction

Other Application

Nannochloropsis Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Portugal Germany Italy France Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5233

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Microalgae Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Type (Spirulina, Chlorella, Dunaliella Salina, Haematococcus Pluvialis), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Cosmetics) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/microalgae-market-5197

Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids (Fatty Acids) Market by Application (Human Nutrition (Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Other Human Nutritional Applications), Animal Nutrition, and Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nannochloropsis-derived-Lipids-fatty-acids-market-5231#description

Spirulina Market by Distribution Channel (Consumer Channel, Business Channel), Product Type (Powder, Tablets, Capsules, Flakes, Phycocyanin Extract), Application (Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Agriculture, Animal Feed) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/spirulina-market-5070

Chlorella Market by Technology (Open Pond), by Product Type (Extract, Capsules) by Source (Chlorella Vulgaris, Chlorella Pyrenoidosa or Sorokiniana) by Application (Nutraceutical, Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chlorella-market-5162

Haematococcus Pluvialis Market by Product (Astaxanthin Ingredients (Oleoresin, Beadlets), Astaxanthin Bulk Finished Products (Capsules, Tablets), Application (Food and Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/haematococcus-pluvialis-market-5142

Dunaliella Salina Market by End User (Extraction Companies, Food & Beverage Companies, Feed Companies, Nutraceutical & Health Supplement Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Cosmetics Companies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dunaliella-salina-market-5168

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/453/nannochloropsis-market-2028

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research