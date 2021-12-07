Disposable Insulin Pen Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | Levemir, BD, Novo Nordisk, and Sanofi-Aventis.

Disposable Insulin Pen Market

Insulin is important for the management of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, however, it is often used to manage type 2 diabetes.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview:

Insulin is important for the management of type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes, however, it is often used to manage type 2 diabetes. Insulin pen is a medical device first introduced around 20 years ago. Insulin pen offers major advantages compared to syringes and vials. Insulin pens are of two types, such as reusable and disposable. Disposable pens have a prefilled cartridge. When the cartridge is empty, the entire pen is thrown away. Whereas, reusable pens allow the patient to replace the cartridge when it is empty.

Get Sample Report with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/497

Thus, there is an increasing demand for insulin pens worldwide. The syringe and vial is the most popular method in some parts of the world, whereas the use of reusable and/or disposable pens is more common in other parts of the world. Variation in use is due to a number of factors, such as patient/physician preference and awareness, cost, and patient access to insulin. Insulin pens (reusable and/or disposable) offer significant benefits in inpatient, both during admission and after discharge. This in turn is expected to augment the growth of the disposable insulin pen market over the forecast period.

Insulin pens deliver anywhere from .5 to 80 units of insulin at a time. The maximum dose is patient dependent and varies between pens. Moreover, the type of insulin pen depends on the type of insulin the patient requires, the availability of pens, and the number of units needed per shot. The needles that are used in these pens vary in shapes and sizes.

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of diabetes (type 1 and type 2) and growing geriatric population around the world is expected to propel growth of the disposable insulin pen market during the forecast period. For instance, according to the International Diabetic Federation, in 2015, around 415 million people worldwide suffered from diabetes, and this number is expected to reach around 642 million by 2040. Moreover, as reported by the American Diabetic Association, in 2012, more than 29.1 million individuals (9.3% of US population) in the United States had diabetes. Thus, with the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the demand for insulin or insulin pen is also increasing, driving the growth of the disposable insulin pen market.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/497

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of type of diabetes:

Type I diabetes

Type II diabetes

On the basis of distribution:

Hospitals

Clinics

Chemists

Regional Insights:

Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the disposable insulin pen market, owing to increasing prevalence of diabetes in this region, especially in China and India. For instance, as reported by the American Diabetic Association, around 60% of the global diabetic population lives in Asia, and the prevalence of diabetes in China and India is increasing with a rapid pace. Over 60 million Indians have diabetes, increasing the demand for insulin pens in the region. Since disposable pens are easier to use, the disposable insulin pen market is expected to grow in the coming years.

Major Players:

Major players operating in the disposable insulin pen market are BD, Levemir, Sanofi-Aventis, and Novo Nordisk, among others.

Request PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/497

Table of Content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Global Disposable Insulin Pen Market Size Analysis from 2021 to 2027

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Disposable Insulin Pen Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Disposable Insulin Pen Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Disposable Insulin Pen (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Global Disposable Insulin Pen (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Global Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Disposable Insulin Pen Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2016-2021)

Chapter 5 North America Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 13 South America Disposable Insulin Pen Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Disposable Insulin Pen Business

Chapter 15 Global Disposable Insulin Pen Market Forecast (2021-2027)

Chapter 16 Conclusions

Research Methodology

Continued....

About Coherent Market Insights

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837