Frozen Food Packaging Market Key Players Analysis by Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Pactiv LLC, WestRock Company

Frozen Food Packaging Market

Frozen Food Packaging Market by Type, Product, Material, and Geography - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in demand for frozen ready meals due to increasing female participation in the workforce and changing family dynamics in Asia-Pacific region, accelerates the growth of the frozen food packaging market.

The rapid growth in urbanization and fast paced lifestyle has shifted the preferences of consumers towards frozen food products which requires less time for cooking than the traditional home cooked meal. Increase in female participation in the workforce and changes in family dynamics has increased the consumption of frozen food, thus fueling the growth of the frozen food packaging market. Moreover, wide on-the-go consumer base and growth in purchasing power, in emerging economies such as India, and China, further boosts the market. Rise in demand for attractive, innovative, and convenient-to-carry packaging for differentiating the product from the rest is also expected to increase market growth.

The global frozen food packaging market was valued at $33,231 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $47,376 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, boxes type segment accounted for approximately one-third share of the global market in terms of revenue.

Various types of packaging such as boxes, bags, cups & tubs, trays, wraps, pouches, and others are used to package frozen food products. Packaging not only extends the shelf life of the product but maintains its nutrition value as well. Rapid rise in popularity of convenience, increase in the purchasing power, and changes in lifestyle in emerging economies (China, India, and others) has largely supplemented the growth of the frozen food products such as frozen vegetables, fruits, potatoes, meats, sea food, frozen ready meals, and soup which in turn fuels the growth of frozen food packaging market. Moreover, the growth in demand for attractive and innovative packaging in the food industry for product differentiation is also one of the factors driving the market growth.

Key Benefits:

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the global frozen food packaging market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2016-2023 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the type of packaging used for various frozen food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

The key players profiled in the report include Amcor Ltd., Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Graphic Packaging International, Inc., International Paper Company, Pactiv LLC, Sealed Air Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, and WestRock Company.

The other key market players (not profiled in this report) in the value chain include American Packaging Corporation, Berry Plastics, Caraustar Industries, CM Packaging, Emmerson Packaging, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation, Graham Packaging Company Huhtamaki N.A., LINPAC Group, and Sabert Corporation.

