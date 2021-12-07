Data Warehouse-as-a-Service Market Statistics: Actually a Good Investment Option in Current Scenario, Report.

AMR Logo

The report provides an overview of global market analyzes & trends for data warehouse-as-a-service. It also provides estimated data for the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as an increase in the use of private cloud services and column-oriented methods of data warehousing platforms strengthen government policies and an increase in data volume drives the growth of the data warehouse-as-a-service market.

However, less skilled working personal and high investments in legacy systems restrict to shift of new ETL systems hinder the growth of the data warehouse-as-service market globally.

Furthermore, the rise in adoption of data warehouse-as-service among SME’s, along with the growing penetration of cloud technology in almost every industry vertical provides numerous opportunities for market growth.

Due to advancements in technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing, the use of cloud-based servers in various industrial verticals has increased over traditional physical-based servers, which are deployed in premise, which drives the data warehouse-as-a-service market growth globally.

As a large volume of data is generated by organizations, how to store such a large amount of data in a proper manner is solved by data warehousing as well as government rules and regulation against data leakage due to the rise in incidents of data theft and data leakage, which drives the data warehouse-as-a-service market for data warehouse-as-a-service globally.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the world. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries have disrupted the supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. Thus, this has led to the delay in the supply of electronic components required in the manufacturing of the network equipment.

• Companies have continued to expand cloud services and data warehouse services during the pandemic. Before the pandemic took hold, various organizations that were providing cloud data warehousing services put its quantum computers on the cloud, and now work to make them available to the general public.

• Emergence of a new business environment in the wake of COVID-19 is expected to boost the data warehouse-as-a-service market and digitization as companies overhaul their digital infrastructure to deal with new ways of working. Adaptation to data warehousing is gaining pace, as digitization is accelerated and technology has come to the forefront in the way businesses are carried out.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

