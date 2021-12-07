Military Robots Market 2027 | Major Key Players are Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

Military Robots Market Size – USD 21.14 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.9%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global military robots market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Robots possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans.

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Military Robots Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe. An increased defense budget is a significant factor in fueling the market growth. The overall military expenditure, in 2019, has risen to about USD 11.92 trillion, a change of 3.6% from 2018, and the highest annual spending increase since 2010. In the US, in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The US Department of Defense (DoDs) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.

Key Companies in the Military Robots Market include:

Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Global Military Robots Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Military Robots Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

