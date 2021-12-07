Medical Foods Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 19.90 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.7%, Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis the global medical foods market was valued at USD 19.90 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.90 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR 6.7% Medical foods are planned for specific dietary management of a disease or a condition for which distinctive nutritional requirements, based on recognized scientific principles are established by medical evaluation. It is mandatory to consume medical foods under the supervision of a physician. Medical foods are to be consumed or administered enterally. Specially formulated and intended for the dietary management of a disease that has distinctive nutritional needs that cannot be met by normal diet alone are known to be medical foods. Medical foods are not required to undergo premarket review or approval by FDA. Besides, they are relieved from the labeling requirements for health claims and nutrient content claims under the Nutrition Labeling and Education Act of 1990. Medical foods are customized for both pediatric and adult use and are available in a variety of forms, including powders, liquids, capsules, tablets, and bars. Moreover, they are specialized blends of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, phytochemicals, and botanicals or preparations composed of a single nutrient.

The rising elderly population is a major driver for the global medical foods market. They are more likely to advance nutritional disorders as well as to fall prey to other diseases that affect their capacity to absorb nutrients from their diet. Nutrition deficiency disorders are also more common among the geriatric demographic than in other patient classes, leading to the elderly population becoming a key consumer sector for the global medical foods market. The increasing prevalence of diabetes across the world is another key driver for the global medical foods market.

Moreover, technological progressions have abridged the cost of enteral drug administration, making it profitable. North America is expected to dominate the market with a market share of xx% during the forecast period.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1491

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Danone, Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Nestlé, Abbott, Meiji Holdings and Co., Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc., Mead Johnson & Company, LLC., Accera, Inc., and Alfasigma.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue in the recent years and is expected to register robust CAGR over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as rapid advancements in the pharma and healthcare sector, adoption of latest technologies, tools and equipment, emergence of various new diseases and improvements in healthcare facilities and infrastructure. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing per capita income in the developing countries and favorable reimbursement policies are fueling market growth. Increasing funds by various public and private sectors and increasing investments to develop enhanced products and devices are also boosting market growth. Moreover, increasing preference for ambulatory services and point of care services, and increasing funds for research centers and hospitals for drug discovery is expected to fuel market growth going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides details about competitive landscape of global Medical Foods market focusing on every market player, its global position, revenue generation product portfolio, company overview, financial planning and business expansion plans. The global Medical Foods market is quite competitive and comprises various key players at global and regional levels. Key players are investing in research and development activities, and strategizing various plans such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, new product launches, to enhance their product base and strengthen their market position.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive Discount! Please Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1491

Key findings from the report

• Due to high disease prevalence, diabetic neuropathy held the largest market share of 51.1% in 2020. Also, chronic kidney disorder is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 6.6%

• In the United States, Alzheimer is the 6th leading cause of death. An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia in 2019. This number includes an estimated 5.6 million people age 65 and older and roughly 200,000 individuals under age 65 who have younger-onset Alzheimer's

• Worldwide, 300 million people of all ages are suffering from depression. Depression is termed to be leading cause of disability around the world and is a key contributor to the overall global burden of disease

• VAYA Pharma, Inc. introduced Vayarin Plus, extending its medical food offerings. The extra-strength formula in Vayarin, is indicated for the clinical dietary management of ADHD in adolescents and adults weighing over 97 lbs. Constant innovations and new product launches by leading manufacturers are the major factors boosting the demand for medical foods market

• Orally administered medical foods accounted for the highest market share and are projected to maintain the dominance in future owing to ease in administration and their marketable probability. Enteral route of administration of medical foods registered highest CAGR and will continue to grow faster during the forecast period

• Institutional sales of medical foods accounted the highest market revenue in the market while, online sales are expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period

• North America is dominating the market with the largest market share of 44.0% due to technological developments, high prevalence of the target disease and overall awareness among the people to avoid further complexities caused by these diseases

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/medical-foods-market

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Pills and tablets

• Powder

• Others

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Chronic kidney disease

• Minimal hepatic encephalopathy

• Chemotherapy-induced diarrhea

• Pathogen-related infections

• Diabetic neuropathy

• ADHD

• Depression

• Alzheimer's disease

• Nutritional deficiency

• Orphan diseases

o Phenylketonuria

o Eosinophilic esophagitis

o FPIES

o Others

• Other

Route of Administration (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Oral

• Enteral

Sales Channel (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Online Sales

• Institutional Sales

• Retail Sales

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, BENELUX, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of LATAM)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1491

Thank you for reading the research report. We also provide report customization as per client request. Kindly contact us to know more about this customization feature and our team will offer you with the best suited report.

Browse More Reports:

Radiotherapy Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/increasing-use-of-radiotherapy-to-treat-some-cancers-and-as-a-palliative-treatment-to-drive-revenue-growth-of-radiotherapy-market-reports-and-data.html

Aneurysm Clips Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/aneurysm-clips-market-growth-driven-by-rising-demand-for-the-surgical-procedures-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Bioburden Testing Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/bioburden-testing-market-growth-driven-by-rapid-development-of-advanced-technologies-for-microbial-testing-worldwide-reports-and-data.html

Insulin Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/insulin-market-growth-driven-by-increasing-prevalence-of-diabetes-globally-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

