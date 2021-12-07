Digital Pathology Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Perkin Elmer, Definiens AG, Sectra ABss

Digital Pathology Market

Digital pathology focuses on data management based on information created from digitized specimen slides using computer based technology.

Digital pathology focuses on data management based on information created from digitized specimen slides using computer based technology. It is also called as virtual microscopy and it is a potential technique that can diagnose many chronic and infectious diseases. Development in digital pathology such as new digital scanners with high quality, network implementation, and analysis tools has boosted growth of the global digital pathology market.

The global digital pathology market is estimated to account for US$ 500.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 1,182.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Drivers:

Rise in the number of chronic disease cases and growing need for early diagnosis of these diseases is expected to drive growth of the global digital pathology market during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 18.1 million newly diagnosed cases of cancer and 9.6 million deaths caused by it.

Furthermore, rising occurrence of infectious diseases is projected to propel growth of the global market of digital pathology. For instance, in July 2018, as per the factsheet of WHO, chronic hepatitis C infection affected around 71 million people globally and hepatocellular carcinoma and cirrhosis cause 3, 99,000 deaths per year.

Cloud computing integration in digital pathology is also expected to augment growth of the global digital pathology market through the forecast period. Cloud computing enables cost effective healthcare delivery and management of increasing data generated by the technology.

Restraints:

High-cost digital pathology equipment and devices are expected to hinder growth of the global digital pathology market, particularly in middle-income economies. The implementation of digital pathology costs around US$ 150, 000.

Moreover, unclear regulatory policies accounting for most of the market share in the U.S. is expected to restrict growth of the global digital pathology market.

Opportunities:

Rise in the R&D activities in cancer is expected to create a lucrative environment of growth opportunities for market players in the global market of digital pathology. For instance, in December 2019, Vaccitech Oncology Limited and Cancer Research UK partnered for the development of a new immunotherapeutic vaccine strategy for lung cancer patients.

Trends:

Major players in the market are focusing on raising funds in order to strengthen their portfolio of products. For instance, in December 2019, Paige, a leading company in computational pathology transforming the diagnosis and treatment for cancer raised US$ 45 million and intended to use it to drive FDA clearance of its products to increase its product portfolio.

Hospitals are inclining towards use of digital pathology for cancer diagnosis. For instance, in June 2019, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, adopted a digital pathology system for cancer diagnosis.

Key players:

Key players active in the global digital pathology market are, Definiens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GE Healthcare, Ventana Medical Systems, Inc., 3D-Histech Ltd., Perkin Elmer, Inc., Sectra ABss, Paige, Inspirata Co., Leica Biosystems, and Hamamatsu Photonics, K.K.

Key Developments:

Major players in the market are adopting various strategies such as collaboration and partnerships to strengthen their portfolio of products. for instance, in December 2019, Paige announced the collaboration with Royal Philips to supply clinical-grade AI application that help pathologists to detect, quantify and characterise sample of cancer tissue making diagnoses more efficient.

Furthermore, in August 2019, Royal Philips stated that the Philips IntelliSite Pathology Solution will be utilized in Taipei Veterans General Hospital (TPVGH) to change pathology tissue examination to digital diagnostics.

Key Takeaways:

North America region held dominant position in the global digital pathology market in 2018, accounting for 57.8% share in terms of value, followed by Europe.

Services segment in the global digital pathology market was valued at US$ 86.9 in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 263.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

