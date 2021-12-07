Healthcare Chatbots Market 2027 | Major Key Players are Health Tap , Woebot Labs , Inbenta Technologies
Healthcare Chatbots Market Size – USD 145.6 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.3%
VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is forecasted to be worth USD 594.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The healthcare chatbots market is anticipated to expand exponentially over the forecast period. The growth in the demand for chatbots apps is due to the rise in internet penetration and usage of smart wellbeing devices, and increasing awareness of self-monitoring techniques in diagnosis and treatment. The rising need for virtual health assistance is expected to further drive the market growth.
The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Healthcare Chatbots Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.
In February 2017, in a cash-and-stock deal valued at around USD 36.0 million, Nuance Communications had acquired Noida-based mobile value-added services company mCarbon Tech Innovations. This is a tailored deal for Nuance that will further extend its current Value-Added Services and subscription business services portfolio, which is currently distributed throughout Latin America, Northern America, Europe, and Australia, and boost the carriers' services in India, Africa, and Southeast Asia.During the forecast timeframe, the software segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 20.5%. The growth of diverse applications for patients and health care providers is expected to fuel segmental growth.
Research Methodology
The Healthcare Chatbots Market report is created using primary and secondary research. Primary research involves collection of first-hand information from the industry players by our team. Secondary research involves collection of information from various paid and unpaid sources which is backed by industry experts and analysts.
Key Companies in the Healthcare Chatbots Market include:
HealthTap, Inc., Woebot Labs, Inbenta Technologies Inc., Infermedica Sp. Z o.o, Ada Health GmbH, Nuance Communications, Inc., Synthetix Ltd., PACT Care BV, Baidu, Inc., and Next IT Corporation
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Healthcare Chatbots Market Size, Growth, and Forecast
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Research Methodology
Healthcare Chatbots Market Segmentation
Healthcare Chatbots Market Country and Regional Analysis
Healthcare Chatbots Market , by Country
Healthcare Chatbots Market , by region
Segmental Analysis :
The global Healthcare Chatbots Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Healthcare Chatbots Market in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Services
Software
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance
Symptom checking & Medication Assistance
Global Healthcare Chatbots Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:
The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Healthcare Chatbots Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.
Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.
