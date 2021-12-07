Manual Resuscitators Market Share, Size, Key Players, Trends, Competitive & Regional Forecast To 2028

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 501.8 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR 3.9% of Market Trends – Product Launches and Research for Advanced Tech Developments

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Based on current analysis the global manual resuscitators market was valued at USD 501.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 686.1 Million by 2028, at a CAGR 3.9% manual resuscitators are used to standardized the provisions of adequate ventilation and sufficient oxygen concentrations when a ventilator is not available for procedures, namely, CPR, or suctioning. . It is necessary to keep manual resuscitators fully assembled so that it will be ready for immediate use. Big Valve Mast (BMV) is a simple manual resuscitator which is a portable handled ventilator comprising of three components viz. a bag, valve and a mask. Manual resuscitator or BMV is also known as Artificial Manual Breathing Unit (AMBU). There are two types of modality types, namely, disposable manual resuscitator and reusable manual resuscitator. Disposable manual resuscitators are commonly used to ventilate patients during cardiopulmonary resuscitation, suctioning, and intrahospital transport, and their clinical performance is critical. Reusable manual resuscitators can be used severally even after its purposed is served once. Utilization of flow-inflating manual resuscitators in neonatal care or in intensive care units has proved to drive the market for flow-inflating manual resuscitators. On the other hand, the market for self-inflating resuscitator is driven by its utilization in hospital set ups including neonates and pregnancy units.

Silicon material is cost efficient but has showcased to have allergic effects on patients. This can be a matter of concern as it may lead to asthma patients leading to deteriorating of health conditions.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1490

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Manual Resuscitators market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Weinman Emergency, Laerdal Medical, HUM Systems for Life, Me.Ber. srl, Ambu A/S, Medline Industries, Philips Healthcare, Hopkins Medical Product, Drager Medical AG and Co., ResMed, Inc., Covidien Plc, GE Healthcare, and CareFusion.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1490

Key questions addressed in the report:

• What market size is the global Manual Resuscitators market expected to reach over the forecast period?

• Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

• Which key factors are expected to driver global Manual Resuscitators market throughout the forecast period?

• Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

• Which leading players are operating in the global Manual Resuscitators market?

• What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Key findings from the report

• Around 4 million babies die in the first four weeks of life, out of which 75% deaths are in the first week. Neonatal intensive care in low and middle-income countries

• North America has dominated the market in earlier years and it will continue to do so in the coming years it has registered market share of 38.6% in the manual resuscitators market.

• Asia-Pacific regional segment of the manual resuscitators market is expected to register itself as highest growing segment during 2019-2028, at a CAGR of 5.2%; owing it to the untapped market potential offered in developing nations such as China & India

• Around 400,000 cases were registered of Out -of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest (OHCA) in the U.S and around 200,000 collectively in Europe. This shows that there has been a worldwide rise in the number of the out-of-hospital cardiac arrests all over the world

• India has introduced new development which enlarge infant resuscitator. This innovation is proving to level up on to the existing device. It also provides a feedback about the ventilation technique to the healthcare professionals

• It is estimated that 3.17 million deaths were caused by the disease in 2015 (that is, 5% of all deaths globally in that year). More than 90% of COPD deaths occur in low¬ and middle-income countries

• Self-inflating bags accounted for the largest market share and is forecasted to remain dominant during the forecast period at a market share of 49.5% self-inflating bags are rather user friendly than other resuscitators thus, showcasing high demand in the medical resuscitators market

• The flow-inflating bag or anesthesia bag is projected to witness speedy rise in demand due to the fact that they are predominantly used for neonatal care and intensive units, where 100% oxygen delivery is of extreme important

Find the extensive Report Description, TOC and Table of Figure @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/manual-resuscitators-market

Product Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Flow-inflating manual resuscitator

• Self-inflating manual resuscitator

• Other

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

• Cardiopulmonary arrest

• Others (Anesthesia, Asthma)

Modality (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Disposable manual resuscitator

• Reusable manual resuscitator

Technology (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Material

• Silicon

• PVC

• Rubber

• Valve

• Pop-off valve

• PEEP valve

• Others (Pneumatic, double wall and mask)

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2028)

• Hospital

• Intensive care units

• Out-of-hospital care (Ambulances)

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

• Specialized diagnostic centers

• Specialized clinics

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1490

Regional Outlook:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading the research report on global Manual Resuscitators market. We also offer customization of report as per client requirement. Kindly connect to know more about the customization plan and our team will offer the best suited plan as per your requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Cancer Biomarkers Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/cancer-biomarkers-market-growth-driven-by-growing-demand-for-advanced-cancer-diagnostics-and-therapies-reports-and-data.html

Gene Expression Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/gene-expression-market-growth-driven-by-rising-need-for-personalized-medicine-reports-and-data.html

Kidney Function Tests Market @ https://www.medgadget.com/2021/10/kidney-function-tests-market-growth-driven-by-surging-prevalence-of-chronic-kidney-diseases-reports-and-data.html

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

