Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market 2028 | Major Key Players are Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Size – USD 10.47 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 64.58 Billion by 2028, and register a significantly high CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market is expected to increase significantly during the forecast period due to increasing demand for data-driven decision-making solutions. Rising adoption of business intelligence and analytics solutions across different industries and sectors is another major factor expected to further boost growth of the global predictive and prescriptive analytics market during the forecast period.

Solution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This high growth rate can be attributed to increasing application of predictive and prescriptive analytics solutions for fraud detection, debt management, and risk management in various sectors.Cloud segment is projected to account for largest market share over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of cloud-based analytics solutions by end-user to efficiently collect, process, and transfer analyzed data.

The latest research report specializes in the in-depth analysis of the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors affecting the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global . New and existing pricing structures, emerging application areas, and upcoming investment opportunities have also been detailed in the report. The report further studies the projected growth factors that are expected to influence the market dynamics over the forecast timeframe.

Key Companies in the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market include:

Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Qliktech Inc., Tableau Software, Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., and Pegasystems Inc

Segmental Analysis

The global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Solutions

Customer relationship management

Fraud detection

Risk management

Performance management

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Human resource

Talent analytics

Sales & marketing

Marketing analytics

Behavioral analytics

Finance

Collection analytics

Operations

Distribution management

Inventory planning

Others

Global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Overview of the TOC of the Report:

Introduction, Scope, and Overview

Opportunities, Risks, and Drivers

Competition landscape analysis with sales, revenue, and price

Extensive Profiling of the key competitors with the sales figures, revenue, and market share

Regional analysis with sales, revenue, and market share for each region for the forecast period

Country-wise analysis of the Irrigation Automation market by type, application, and manufacturers

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market Segmentation based on types

Predictive and Prescriptive Analytics Market segmentation based on applications

Historical and forecast estimation

