Flexible Battery Market Growth (CAGR of 24.0%) 2021-2028 : Rapid Adoption of IoT Device and Healthcare Wearable Devices

New Research Study "Flexible Battery Market 2021 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook" has been added to Coherent Market insight

global flexible battery market was valued at US$ 102.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to surpass US$ 574.0 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 24.0% during the forecast period (2021-2028)

The rapid adoption of IoT technology is expected to drive the demand of global flexible battery market during the forecast period. The internet of things (IoT) devices has witnessed sharp growth in the recent past and anticipated to continue its growth during the forecast period. Flexible batteries can play crucial role in the development of IoT devices by providing advantages such as light weight, flexibility, and low charging thresholds. Thus growing demand of IoT devices can positively impact the global flexible battery market during the forecast period. For instance, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, global IoT market is expected to reach US$ 1,423.8 billion by 2027 from US$ 759.3 billion in 2020. Furthermore, due to COVID 19 pandemic the focus on the personalized healthcare is increased which is expected to drive the demand of IoT devices in the healthcare sector. Moreover, according to Coherent Market Insights analysis, global IoT in healthcare is expected witness CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

This report includes information on the industry's market growth as well as key segmentation variables that help the global Flexible Battery Market prosper in today's environment. The report also emphasises the importance of regional classification in the global Flexible Battery Market. Due to growing demand, the worldwide Flexible Battery Market will eventually create more revenue and have a higher market size than the previous projected period.

Major Key players in this Market:

· SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD.

· LG Chem

· Jiangsu Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co. Ltd.

· Blue Spark Technologies

· Apple Inc.

· Panasonic Corporation

· Ultralife Corporation

· BrightVolt

· Imprint Energy

· Energy Diagnostics

· Jenax

Drivers & Trends

The market forecasts in the Flexible Battery industry are based on established research and assumptions based on current drivers and trends. As a result, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and data for every aspect of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. To acquire a firm grasp on the total market, several possible growth factors and hazards are assessed.

Flexible Battery Market Segmentations:

· By Type: Thin-film Batteries and Printed Batteries

· By Voltage: Below 1.5V, Between 1.5V and 3V, and Above 3V

· By Capacity: Below 10 mAh, Between 10 mAh and 100 mAh, and Above 100 mAh

· By Chargeability: Primary Batteries and Secondary Batteries

· By Application: Consumer Electronics, Smart Packaging, Smart Cards, Medical Devices, IoT Devices, and Others

Regional Classification

The Flexible Battery market is divided into five areas, each with its own development possibilities and current trends: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The report was created through extensive research and analysis, as well as examination of numerous elements that may influence regional growth, such as each region's economic, political, environmental, technical, and social condition. It also includes a complete analysis of each region's recognised manufacturers, production, and revenue, as well as the top influencing elements, critical data, and data segmented both regionally and globally.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Flexible Battery Market:

· Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to one of the fastest growing market the global flexible battery market. For instance, according to CMI’s analysis, countries such as India and China exhibit potential in the global flexible battery market. This is attributed to relatively high economic growth coupled with rising technological adoption in the country. Government in these countries are also heavily investing in improving technological adoption and countries manufacturing capacity. For instance, in April 2014, the government of India is launched “Make in India” initiative in order to increase India’s domestic production of automotive, consumer electronics, and other devices. This is expected to positively impact the global flexible battery market during the forecast period.

· Among type segment, thin-film batteries is expected witness significant growth during the forecast period. As the demand of flexible batteries is increasing the battery manufacturing companies are focusing on the batteries that are cost effective, easy to dispose, and enables proper function battery powered devices. Several key players in the market are offering such batteries for the medtech and wearable devices. For instance, Molex LLC, a U.S. based Industrial Automation Solutions providing company is offering Thin-Film Battery with 1.5V and 3.0V for medtech and industrial applications.

· Major players operating in the global flexible battery market include SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD., LG Chem, Jiangsu Enfucell Flexible Electronics Co., Ltd., Blue Spark Technologies, Apple, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Ultralife Corporation, BrightVolt, Imprint Energy, Energy Diagnostics, Jenax, and others.

