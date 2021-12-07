Bret Lampman & John Welsh of Choku-Rei Wellness & Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

MODESTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When we understand how the body works, we realize it’s in our power to decide to be well. When we decide to be well, we can be!

Bret Lampman and John Welsh are the co-founders of Choku-Rei Wellness & Coaching.

Choku-Rei Wellness & Coaching offers a holistic way to improve your health, taking into account your body, mind, emotions and spirit.

“Holistic health and wellness looks at the entire person: how they interact with their environment, and how food, medications or stress impact their overall health” says Welsh. “It's not just one aspect of a person that needs healing: the physical, the emotional, the mental, the spiritual are all one thing; if you impact one part of the body, you impact the entire body.”

For individuals suffering from chronic pain, Choku-Rei Wellness & Coaching combines therapeutic body work with coaching for people who are motivated to make lifestyle changes.

“The coaching is a natural extension of the work,” says Lampman. “The coaching process helps you look at what's really going on in your life and what changes need to be made.”

“It’s all about helping people discover the inspiration and the drive to keep going,” says Welsh. “Ultimately, we're helping them find what they need within themselves.”

What sets Choku-Rei apart is its commitment to educating their clients on their body’s unique needs.

“We tend to focus our treatment on the area of concern instead of thinking of ourselves as a system,” says Lampman. “All the work we do isn't going to help if the source of the physical pain is emotional stress. You might feel great when you walk out of the office, but you only get temporary relief. We have to remove the cause to remove the symptoms.”

Choku-Rei translates to “May the power of God be with you.”

“When you make space for vital life energy, it can do what it’s meant to do: heal,” says Lampman. “It’s a privilege and a responsibility to hold space open long enough for a person to exist within that space and make changes.”

“We are here to learn to heal,” says Welsh. “We're here to learn how to share our gifts.”

Close Up Radio will feature Bret Lampman and John Welsh in an interview Doug Llewelyn on December 9th and with Jim Masters on December 16th at 1pm EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.chokureicenter.com