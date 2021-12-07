Probiotics Market Size to Worth USD 94.48 Billion by 2027 | Probiotics Industry Growth, Future Demand, and Investment Opportunities by 2027, Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in probiotics market are Danone S.A. (Paris, France), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Yakult Honsha (Japan), Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland), DuPont (Danisco A'S) (Delaware, United States), Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark), Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland), Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri), Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States), Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global probiotics market size is expected to reach USD 94.48 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% between 2020 and 2027. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled "Probiotics Market, 2020-2027". The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 48.88 billion in 2019. The growing consumption of nutritional food among the health-conscious section of the market is gaining popularity in recent years. For instance, the Nutrition Society of Malaysia has also introduced the Probiotics Education Program to educate consumers on the health benefits of these products.





COVID-19 Impact

Market Experiences High Demand Backed by Increasing Consumption of Product

The outbreak of coronavirus resulted in consumers panic buying immunity-boosting supplements to minimize the impact of infection. The increasing demand for products resulted in expanding the distribution channel networks. Many prominent companies shifted to selling their products online also to generate high revenue. There was an increased amount of investment during the pandemic to research for a product that can deliver immunity-boosting in the human body. Strategic advertising and promotional activities on digital platforms during the pandemic also generated revenue for nutraceuticals.





List of Key Players Profiled in the Probiotics Market:

Danone S.A. (Paris, France)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Yakult Honsha (Japan)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

DuPont (Danisco A'S) (Delaware, United States)

Chr. Hansen (Horsholm, Denmark)

Kerry Inc. (Tralee, Ireland)

Post Holdings, Inc. (Missouri)

Pepsico, Inc. (New York, United States)

Evolve Biosystems, Inc. (Davis, California)





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/probiotics-market-100083





Report Scope:

Global Probiotics Market Scope Study Period 2016-2027 Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Period 2016-2018 Unit Value (USD Billion) Segmentation Microbial Genus, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region





Market Segmentation

On the basis of microbial genus, the market is segmented into lactobacillus, bifidobacterium, and yeast. Based on drug class, the insulin segment held a market share of about 43.7% in 2018.

Based on application, the market is trifurcated into functional food and beverage, dietary supplement, and animal feed. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies/health stores, convenience stores, online retail, and others. Based on geography, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.





What Does the Report Contain?

The report offers an insight into the profitability, entire structure, and scale. It also studies the drivers and restraints and considers all the potential threats to the market. The critical analysis of marketplace sections, prediction analysis, and expert insights are strategically included in the report. A wide spectrum of data, including regional analysis, market segmentation, industry developments, and key players, are included in the research conducted by market experts.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/probiotics-market-100083





Driving Factor

Rising Awareness of Product through Social Mediums to Surge Demand

The numerous health benefits of the product are augmenting the probiotics market growth. The increasing awareness and advertisement by prominent personalities are creating a demand in the market. Various athletes and yoga instructors are emphasizing the health benefits of nutraceuticals through social media as paid partnerships. Also, a considerable chunk of health-conscious vegan consumers prefers to get their nutrients from nutraceutical sources. The industry is also experiencing heavy investment in research and development for innovation. For example, in February 2020, Amorepacific Group inaugurated its novel green tea probiotics Research Centre for studying lactobacillus found in Jeju organic green tea.





Regional Insights

Rising Awareness of Health Benefits to Aid Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia-pacific is expected to hold the largest probiotics market share due to high consumption in China and Japan. The rising awareness of the health benefits of the product is garnering significant demand from the region. For instance, Yakult Honsha declared the company sales of 9,540 bottles of Yakult every day in Japan.

North America is anticipated to showcase considerable growth in the forthcoming years. This is due to the well-established food industry in the region. Moreover, a rising preference for a healthy diet owing to the prevalence of lifestyle diseases in the region is anticipated to incur product demand.





Competitive Landscape

Collaboration by Prominent Companies to Brighten Their Market Prospects

The competitive landscape of the market for probiotics enlightens us with details on prominent players of this industry. Technological advancement by key players is being researched to gain traction in the market. Several market giants are also collaborating on production facilities to expand their business horizons. Some companies are also using awareness campaigns to strategically introduce their products in regions with minimal awareness to expand their horizons. Several more strategic collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, product launches, technological advancement, and others are spread across the market horizon of this product.





Key Industry Development:

April 2020: Chr. Hansen Inc. introduced a science-based online probiotic platform in the US. The platform is aimed at educating consumers and healthcare professionals on the benefits of probiotics.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/probiotics-market-100083





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd