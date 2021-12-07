Ceftiofur Market Emerging Economies Opening New Opportunities To 2021-2028

Ceftiofur is used as veterinary medicine for the treatment of respiratory disorders in beef or dairy cattle and pigs.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Ceftiofur Market by Type (Ceftiofur Sodium and Ceftiofur Hydrochloride), by Animal Type (Cattle, Horse, Swine, and Sheep) and by Application (Respiratory Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, and Bovine Interdigital Necrobacillosis) - Global Opportunities and Industry Forecasts, 2021-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Increase in awareness about animal health, technological advancements in animal healthcare infrastructure, high demand of pet animals, and protein rich foods for pet animals drive the market. However, ceftiofur drugs are associated with side effects and declining veterinarian population hampers the market growth. The increase in exports of animal products and drugs to untapped markets and development of novel technologies in animal healthcare may provide numerous opportunities in near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Cadila Pharmaceuticals

AN PharmaTech Co. Ltd.

Norbrook Laboratories

Bayer AG

Zoetis, Cephazone Pharma LLC

Ceva Sant Animale

HIPRA

