Osteoporosis Drugs Market Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 10,479 Million by 2026

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid increase in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle propel the growth of the global market

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Osteoporosis Drugs Market by Drug Class (Bisphosphonates, Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM), Parathyroid Hormone Therapy, Calcitonin, Rank Ligand Inhibitors, and Others) and Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The global osteoporosis drugs market accounted for $7,657 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $10,479 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in prevalence of osteoporosis, increase in the aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle across the world drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. However, side effects related to osteoporosis drugs and time-consuming approval processes for drugs hinder the market growth. On the other hand, high potential for growth in developing countries would offer new opportunities in the coming years.

Major players operating in the market include

Major players operating in the market include Amgen Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Radius Health, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis International AG (Sandoz), Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The oral segment to maintain the lion's share during the estimated period-

Based on route of administration, the oral segment held the major share in 2018, garnering nearly three-fifths of the global osteoporosis drugs market, owing to the large number of osteoporosis medications, which are available as oral drugs in the market. Simultaneously, the injectable segment would manifest the CAGR of 4.4% throughout the forecast period, owing to factors such as rise in need for drugs, which exhibit enhanced bioavailability and act rapidly

North America to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.

