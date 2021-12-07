Insect Pest Control Market Size Worth USD 23.77 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing use of insect pest control solutions for maintaining hygiene & rising awareness of insect-borne diseases are factors driving market revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global insect pest control market size is expected to reach USD 23.77 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of insect pest control market can be attributed to surging use of different insect pest control methods such as chemical control methods, physical control methods, and biological control methods in various applications such as commercial, residential, and others.

Fast-growing population and increasing negative effects of insects are major factors responsible for the insect pest control market growth. Advanced pest control methods causing less harm to the environment, rising demand for pest control services, and rapid growth of economies will escalate market revenue growth.

Drastic change in climate around the world is increasing demand for insect pest control services. According to a statement given by the World Health Organization (WHO), Goulson and colleagues predicted that there will be a possible increase of 244% in population of fly by 2080, compared to present levels. These values were found by using recently predictable values for relatively high temperatures. Most of the consumers are shifting towards pest control to initiate preventive measures from harmful effects of pests, which, in turn, will drive market growth in the near future.

However, improper standardization, poor living habitats, and lack of awareness of pest control in underdeveloped countries may hamper market growth in upcoming years. In addition, presence of harmful and poisonous chemicals in insect pest control can hamper market revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

By application, livestock farms segment revenue is expected grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Prevention and elimination of insects & mice in livestock farms is essential to maintain the health of animals and to improve productivity. Inclination of livestock farmers towards pest control systems to protect livestock from infections such as pink eye and salmonella would also help in the growth of this segment.

By control method, biological control methods segment revenue is expected grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. Increasing awareness among people about availability of modern & advanced insect pest control solutions is set to propel growth of this segment. Apart from that, people are shifting more towards biological control methods because these do not contain toxic or artificial substances that cause harm to environment, animals, and human health. These factors are contributing to growth of this segment.

Insect pest control market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing population is surging growth of many dangerous pests because of unhygienic living standards. Also, increasing awareness among people regarding various infections caused by insects and presence of a large number of key market players are anticipated to contribute to market growth in this region.

In March 2021, Miami Marlins announced its partnership with Rentokil to include drone disinfection program for delivering efficient & effective disinfection of Marlin Park.

In November 2020, Control Solutions Inc. launched Taurus Dry, its latest termite control product. It is a dry flowable termiticide that can simplify termite spot treatments for subterranean termites and dry wood termites.

Some players in the market include Adama, Arrow Exterminators, BASF SE, Bayer AG, Ecolab, Ensystex, FMC Corporation, Rentokil Initial PLC, Rollins, Sumitomo Chemicals Syngenta, and The Terminix International Company LP.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global insect pest control market based on insect type, control method, application, and region:

Insect Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Mosquitoes

Termites

Cockroaches

Bedbugs

Flies

Ants

Others

Control Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chemical Control Methods

Pyrethroids

Organophosphates

Larvicides

Neonicotinoids

Physical Control Methods

Biological Control Methods

Microbials

Predators

Botanicals

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Commercial & Industrial

Residential

Livestock Farms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

