Bandicam Releases New Version of Its Game Recorder, Allowing Users to Record DirectX 12 Games and BlueStacks

Record DirectX 12 games and Bluestacks!

Bandicam has just released a new version of their game recorder. The latest version, Bandicam 5.3.3, helps users record DirectX 12 games and even BlueStacks.

Bandicam is a popular screen recording software that makes it a point to release new updates and offer both advancements and improvements. They are always on the lookout to add more features and functions so as to benefit the end users significantly.

Bandicam recently released their latest version, Bandicam 5.3.3. This version helps the users record DirectX 12 games and BlueStacks as well. This is a powerful enhancement, as BlueStacks enables Android applications to run on PCs that work on Windows OS or even MacOS. This infers that users will be able to record mobile games on PC seamlessly and therefore offers a massive upgrade.

Zun, the manager at Bandicam, stated, “These days, many people use Bandicam for screen recording. However, the game recording feature is the root of Bandicam. We will keep updating Bandicam to support more games that use new technologies like DirectX 12 or BlueStacks (mobile games).”

The developers constantly work around the clock to come up with ways by which they can overall improve the app and offer better features and functions. Previous versions of this software enabled users to record some DirectX 12 games, but the latest version now allows users to record almost all DirectX 12 games.

Popular DirectX 12 games, such as Assassin's Creed, Control, Far Cry, Halo Infinite, Horizon Zero Dawn, Resident Evil, and Watch Dogs, can now be easily recorded with this app. Bandicam supports almost all of Fraps' functions. It shows FPS numbers and records YouTube and 2D/3D games including Roblox, PUBG, Team Fortress 2, etc. Bandicam is one of the best alternative software programs to Fraps.

