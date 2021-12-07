e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2028

In 2019, approximately 54 million metric tons of electronic waste was generated worldwide.

The global E-waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market size is expected to reach USD 115.06 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 8.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2028. E-waste and ITAD market revenue growth is driven by deployment of regulatory compliance and increased awareness regarding the adverse impact of E-waste on health and on the environment. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. Rising concerns regarding harmful effects of E-waste on human health and the environment and implementation of regulations are factors driving market revenue growth. To reduce E-waste, many countries have passed laws banning such waste from going into incinerators and landfills.

It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others.The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The latest and updated research report on the Global e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market covers a comprehensive overview of the e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market. Market Size – USD 59.23 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.6%, Market Trends – Implementation of stringent regulations .The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions.

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies, Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, LifeSpan International, Umicore S.A., Aurubis AG, Tetronics (International) Ltd., IBM Corporation, Boliden AB, and Iron Mountain.

Emergen Research has segmented the global E-waste and ITAD market on the basis of type, source, end-use, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Household

Consumer

Industrial

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT and Telecom

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare Industry

Media and Entertainment

Regional Overview:

The global e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global e-Waste and Information Technology Asset Disposition (ITAD) market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

