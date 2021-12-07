Calcite Market Competitive Landscape, Statistics, Business Opportunities and Industry Analysis Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 10.19 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends – Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

Calcite Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Calcite industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Calcite market along with crucial statistical data about the Calcite market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The prominent players profiled in the report are:

Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Key Highlights of Report

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global calcite market in 2019, which can be attributed to growth of end-user industries in the region, especially in developing economies, including India and China. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and rising level of disposable income of people in the region are driving the market in Asia Pacific.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Analysis of the calcite Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Radical Highlights of the Calcite Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Calcite market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Calcite market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Calcite Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Calcite Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the paper industry



4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the building & construction industry



4.2.2.3. Rise in infrastructure development in the APAC region



4.2.2.4. Rising demand for calcite as a substitute for kaolin



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Mining industry’s cyclic nature



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Continued…!

