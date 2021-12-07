FRP Vessels Market Outlook, Key Prospects, Share, Forecast and Competitive Analysis Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

FRP Vessels Market Size – USD 3,140.5 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trend – Rising preference for FRP vessels over steel vessels

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global FRP Vessels report has been formulated with verified data of the industry and is curated to offer a comprehensive understanding of the leading manufacturers and suppliers with special focus on their pricing analysis, gross revenue, product portfolio, sales network and distribution channels, profit margins, market position, and financial standing.

he global FRP vessels market is projected to be valued at USD 5,538.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. FRP (fiber-reinforced plastic) vessels are witnessing increasing demand from the automotive industry. FRP vessels are used for fuel storage in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. These vessels are constructed in one piece, without any welded seams, which helps in decreasing splitting in the event of a crash. Besides, FRP composites do not corrode, which increases durability of FRP vessels.

The report emphasizes the demands and trends for the FRP Vessels market in the global market, more importantly, in the market that is spread across the major regions of the country. These major regions include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The FRP Vessels market is further segmented on the basis of product types offered in the market, application spectrum, leading manufacturers/companies, and key geographical regions.

The report is further furnished with the latest market scenario and economic landscape accredited to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has significantly affected the lives and markets worldwide and has caused disruptions in the business sphere. The report encompasses the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the FRP Vessels market along with impacts on the key segments of the industry. The report also offers an idea of the current scenario along with an impact assessment for the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Global FRP Vessels Market report is furnished with key market statistics organized in the form of charts, graphs, tables, diagrams, figures, and other pictorial representations. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the key market aspects like market size, volume, share, current and emerging trends, production and consumption rate, and other key elements that offer an idea about the prospective expansion of the FRP Vessels industry.

Key market participants include Faber Industries SPA, National Oilwell Varco, Luxfer Holdings PLC, Shawcor, Everest Canto Cylinder Ltd., Agility Fuel Solutions LLC, JRMS Engineering Works, ULLIT SA, Hexagon Composites ASA, and Worthington Industries Inc.

A SWOT analysis is performed on the leading companies engaged in the FRP Vessels market to offer a better understanding of the strengths, opportunities, weaknesses, and threats of the leading companies. It also covers production and consumption rate, the volatility of prices and demands, market share, market size, global position, and market position of each player.

Emergen Research has segmented the global FRP vessels market in terms of fiber type, resin, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Carbon

Glass

Aramid

Others

Resin Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Polyester

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Online

Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Automotive & Transportation

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Water & Wastewater

Others

It offers a thorough examination of the size, share, and market volume of the FRP Vessels industry to forecast the same evaluations until 2027. It also studies and analyzes the different growth prospects and opportunities, along with threats that the players might face in the Global FRP Vessels Market.

Table Of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. FRP Vessels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. FRP Vessels Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for FRP vessels from the automotive industry

4.2.2.2. Growth of the oil & gas industry

4.2.2.3. Surging demand for FRP vessels over steel vessels

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand in the APAC region

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost-prohibitive FRP vessels

4.2.3.2. Strict legislative regulations

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. FRP Vessels Market By Fiber Type Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)

5.1. Fiber Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Carbon

5.1.2. Glass

5.1.3. Aramid

5.1.4. Others

Continue..

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Thank you for reading our report. For further information or queries regarding the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

