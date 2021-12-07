Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI for fraud prevention is driving growth of the market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 68.23 Billion at a steady CAGR of 36.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. Digital payment advisors, Artificial Intelligence bots, and biometric fraud detection mechanisms result in high quality of services to a wider customer base. Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market Size – USD 5.64 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 36.5%, Market Trends – Increased usage during COVID-19 pandemic AI understands customer behavior and allows banks to customize financial products and services by adding personalized features to build strong relationships with customers .Implementation of social distancing norms has reduced physical visits to banks, customers are increasingly using digital banking, and their expectations are changing due to premium services provided by some banks. Robotic process automation is helping in automating repetitive, rule-based tasks, which streamline meticulous and tiresome tasks, and avoid errors. Artificial Intelligence (AI) helps in predicting future trends based on analysis of past behavior of customers, and also helps banks to detect patterns in laundering, identify fraud, and make customer recommendations.. These advantages are resulting in increasing deployment of AI in banking operations, which is driving revenue growth of the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. AI understands customer behavior and allows banks to customize financial products and services by adding personalized features to build strong relationships with customers. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others The latest and updated research report on the Global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market. Increasing usage of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI for fraud prevention is driving growth of the market.

Key players in the market include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Inc., Google LLC, CognitiveScale, Inc., Descartes Labs, Inc., Avaamo, Inc., Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market on the basis of offering, solution, technology, application, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Fraud Detection & Prevention

Customer Relationship Management

Chabot

Anti-money Laundering

Offering Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Hardware

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Machine Learning

Context Aware Processing

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Others

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 3:

Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Artificial Intelligence in BFSI industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

