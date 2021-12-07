Deep Learning System market Investment Opportunities, Size, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2020 – 2028

Rising adoption of cloud-based technology and increasing usage of deep learning systems in big data analytics is driving growth of the market

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global deep learning system market size is expected to reach USD 93.34 Billion at a steady CAGR of 39.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Deep learning software help radiologists deal with large workload of interpreting different medical images from ultrasound scans, computed tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). As autonomous vehicles navigate on roads, deep learning can allow the car to act with the help of millions of individual Artificial Intelligence models. The technology also finds application in security in defense & aerospace sectors. Increase in the number of smart devices and usage of embedded Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance features of these devices is driving growth of the deep learning system market. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments. Deep learning is an important technology behind autonomous cars, which enables vehicles to recognize stop signs or distinguish objects from pedestrians. Rising adoption of cloud-based technology and increasing usage of deep learning systems in big data analytics is driving growth of the market. High cost of installation and compatibility issues are other factors expected to impact market growth. Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario.

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. The product is the industry’s first software-based deep learning accelerator, which drastically enhances performance on existing hardware. Image recognition segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, as image recognition is one of the tasks of deep learning at which it excels .The latest and updated research report on the Global Deep Learning System Market covers a comprehensive overview of the Deep Learning System market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market. Locus will use Lytx GPS location information on vehicles to provide optimized routes to users. The deep learning system market is witnessing increased growth due to improvement in computing power and reducing hardware cost.

Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

Platform/API

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Deep Learning System market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Deep Learning System market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

