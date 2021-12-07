Cloud Migration Services Market Size Trends: Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cloud Migration Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026; the global cloud migration services market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to several economic and business challenges, which is encouraging various enterprises to digitize key business processes using the cloud. This is among the key factors driving the cloud migration services market to boost the speed, performance, security, etc., of cloud adoption and transformation. Moreover, numerous educational institutions are relying on cloud computing for the purposes of remote education, which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the rising number of health firms that are employing cloud solutions to meet the privacy, security, and compliance needs of healthcare practices, owing to the escalating volumes of medical data, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating demand for these solutions in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry to migrate hardware data and provide technologically aided services securely is anticipated to propel the cloud migration services market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

• Accenture plc

• Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc),

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• DXC Technology Company

• Flexera

• Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Rackspace Technology Inc.

• VMware Inc.

• Dell Technologies Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Service Type:

• Managed Services

• Professional Services

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Application:

• Project Management

• Infrastructure Management

• Security and Compliance Management

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• IT and Telecommunications

• Consumer Goods and Retail

• Government and Public Sector

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

