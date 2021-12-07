Luxury Furniture Market 2021 : Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market by 2027 | Reports and Data

Luxury Furniture Market

Luxury Furniture Market Size – USD 25.40 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.3%, Market Trends – High demand from developing nations.

The growing real estate industry and increasing disposable incomes are driving the demand for the market.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Luxury Furniture Market is forecast to reach USD 35.70 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is witnessing a surge in demand due to the rise in disposable incomes, which leads to a rise in the demand for luxury items. The steady expansion of the real estate industry is a driving factor for the demand for luxury furniture since the product finds applications in commercial, as well as residential buildings.

The global Luxury Furniture market is rapidly gaining traction over the recent years and is expected to register robust revenue growth throughout the forecast period. Robust revenue growth is attributed to factors such as changing lifestyle, improvements in standard of living and rising health conscious populace. Increasing demand for convenience, and going coronavirus pandemic, rising presence for online shopping, and increasing inclination towards veganism and organic and basic food products are fueling global market growth.

The COVID-19 Pandemic has led to the lockdowns all around the world, leading to major industries shutting down temporarily. Due to this, consumers are now purchasing only the essential products, which has led to a decline in the demand for luxury furniture. Manufacturers of the product are also not operating currently, which has led to a fall in supply as well.

It is expected that when the situation becomes normal again, and the industries start operating again, the demand for luxury furniture will rise too. Also, since the manufacturers are not operating currently, they are involved in creating innovative products, so that when the market is operational again, they can capture a larger share of it. This will lead to a further rise in demand when the situation becomes normal again.

Key participants include Turri S.r.l., Henredon Furniture Industries Inc, Nella Vetrina, Iola Furniture Ltd., Laura Ashley Holding Plc, Scavolini S.p.a., Giovanni Visentin S.r.l., Valderamobili S.r.l., Muebles Pico, and Duresta Upholstery Ltd., among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Luxury Furniture market on the basis of Material, end user, distribution channel, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Plastic

• Leather

• Glass

• Metal

• Wood

• Others

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Domestic

o Bathroom

o Outdoor

o Lighting

o Kitchen

o Living and Bedroom

• Commercial

o Hospitality

o Office

o Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Luxury Furniture Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

