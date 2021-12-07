Renal Denervation Systems Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″,the global renal denervation systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 37.4% during 2021-2026.
Renal denervation (RDN) refers to a minimally invasive,catheter-based procedure that is performed to treat resistant hypertension. It involves a radiofrequency ablation, which burns the nerves within the renal arteries. This, in turn, suppresses the nerve activity and modulates the output of the sympathetic nerves, thereby assisting in decreasing the blood pressure. In addition to this, it lowers renin secretion, improves blood flow, and stimulates natriuresis. Consequently, RDN systems is being widely adopted to treat hypertension coexisting with metabolic abnormalities, sleep apnea, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and arrhythmias.
Report Metric
Historical: 2015-2020
Base Year: 2020
Forecast Year: 2021-2026
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Renal Denervation Systems Market Trends
The global RDN systems market is majorly being driven by the growing instances of lifestyle-related disorders, such as therapy-resistant hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyle, evolving dietary habits, and the increasing cigarette smoking population. This is further supported by the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments. Moreover, the growingawareness regarding the clinical advantages associated with RDN systems, including quick recovery, cost-effectiveness, and minimal complications are also facilitating the product demand across the globe. Other than this, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce alternative technologies for RDN, such as micro-infusion, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, increasing clinical trials to validate clinical efficiency of RDN over conventional surgeries are creating a positive outlook for the market further
Global Renal Denervation Systems Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Boston Scientific Group, Kona Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mercator MedSystems, ReCor Medical Inc. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.), Renal Dynamics, St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott) and Terumo Corporat
The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, product, technology, application and end user.
Breakup by Product Type:
Catheters
Single Electrode Catheter
Multi Electrode Catheter
RF Generator
Nerve Modifying Agents
Breakup by Product:
Symplicity
Vessix (V2)
EnligHTN
Paradise
Iberis
Others
Breakup by Technology:
Ultrasound Ablation
Radiofrequency Ablation
Microinfusion
Breakup by Application:
Hypertension
Cardiac Disorders
Diabetes
Renal Failure
Others
Breakup by End User:
Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals
Ambulatory Care Centers
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America: (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
