Renal Denervation Systems Market Report 2021-26: Industry Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Renal Denervation Systems Market Size : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″,the global renal denervation systems market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 37.4% during 2021-2026.

Renal denervation (RDN) refers to a minimally invasive,catheter-based procedure that is performed to treat resistant hypertension. It involves a radiofrequency ablation, which burns the nerves within the renal arteries. This, in turn, suppresses the nerve activity and modulates the output of the sympathetic nerves, thereby assisting in decreasing the blood pressure. In addition to this, it lowers renin secretion, improves blood flow, and stimulates natriuresis. Consequently, RDN systems is being widely adopted to treat hypertension coexisting with metabolic abnormalities, sleep apnea, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, and arrhythmias.

Report Metric

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Renal Denervation Systems Market Trends

The global RDN systems market is majorly being driven by the growing instances of lifestyle-related disorders, such as therapy-resistant hypertension, due to sedentary lifestyle, evolving dietary habits, and the increasing cigarette smoking population. This is further supported by the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to developing such ailments. Moreover, the growingawareness regarding the clinical advantages associated with RDN systems, including quick recovery, cost-effectiveness, and minimal complications are also facilitating the product demand across the globe. Other than this, continuous investments in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce alternative technologies for RDN, such as micro-infusion, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Additionally, increasing clinical trials to validate clinical efficiency of RDN over conventional surgeries are creating a positive outlook for the market further

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/renal-denervation-systems-market/requestsample

Global Renal Denervation Systems Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Boston Scientific Group, Kona Medical Inc., Medtronic Plc, Mercator MedSystems, ReCor Medical Inc. (Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.), Renal Dynamics, St. Jude Medical Inc. (Abbott) and Terumo Corporat

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, product type, product, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Product Type:

Catheters

Single Electrode Catheter

Multi Electrode Catheter

RF Generator

Nerve Modifying Agents

Breakup by Product:

Symplicity

Vessix (V2)

EnligHTN

Paradise

Iberis

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Ultrasound Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microinfusion

Breakup by Application:

Hypertension

Cardiac Disorders

Diabetes

Renal Failure

Others

Breakup by End User:

Diagnostic Centers and Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3DvaiPt

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Other Reports by IMARC Group:

Fractional Flow Reserve Market: https://bit.ly/3Eyovwr

COVID-19 Diagnostics Market: https://bit.ly/3Iq0sly

Orthobiologics Market: https://bit.ly/336Wn5H

Wearable Medical Devices Market: https://bit.ly/3pziJUX

Home Infusion Therapy Market: https://bit.ly/3ps06C8

Live Cell Imaging Market: https://bit.ly/3ourfoU

Medical Ceramics Market: https://bit.ly/3Dv74eW

Failure Analysis Market: https://bit.ly/3IvnxUa

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.